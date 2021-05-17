11 suspects arrested at Sea Point hotel following murder spree in Khayelitsha

- 11 people have been arrested following the murders in Khayelitsha over the weekend.
- 13 people were killed.
- Western Cape police said once the suspects have been charged, more charges could be added.
Western Cape police have arrested 11 suspects during an early morning raid in Sea Point, following the murder of 13 people in Khayelitsha on Saturday.
A police task team was set up to track and trace the suspects behind the shootings at the weekend.
Western Cape police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa, said a task team comprising of Lockdown II forces, intelligence officials, organised crime detectives and a combat contingent, pounced on the suspects at a hotel in Sea Point at about 03:00 on Monday.
"They are currently being questioned with a view to charging them later," she said.
Nine people were shot and killed at different locations in Site B, Khayelitsha on Saturday.
Four others succumbed to their injuries in hospital and five others were seriously wounded.
Major-General Thembisile Patekile, who instituted a 72-hour activation plan shortly after the murders, said the multi-disciplinary team had been working around the clock searching for the suspects.
He commended the team for their swift action in tracing the suspects.
According to the police, the suspects face murder and attempted murder charges.
"As the investigations progresses, more charges could be added," the police added.
