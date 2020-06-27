11-year-old accused of stabbing 12-year-old to death in George

An 11-year-old boy is expected to appear in court on Tuesday in connection with the death of a 12-year-old boy.



Police are investigating the alleged murder of the 12-year-old in Borcherds, George. He died on Wednesday at around 18:20, after an argument with the 11-year-old, said police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and a boy had an altercation. The victim sustained a stab wound to the neck and was later declared dead by paramedics at [the] scene," Spies said.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted later to determine the cause of death, Spies added.

The 11-year-old was taken into custody on Wednesday evening after one of his parents took him to the police station.

"He was later released into the care of his parents and he will appear in court on Tuesday, 30 June," Spies said.

The investigation is continuing.