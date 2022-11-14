1h ago

11-year-old raped by father, grandfather: 'I have lost all trust in men'

Kaveel Singh
A 33-year-old man has been jailed for raping his 11-year-old daughter.
PHOTO: Blanchi Costela, Getty Images
  • A Durban father has been jailed for life after he raped his daughter.
  • The 11-year-old was previously raped by her grandfather, something the father was aware of.
  • In a victim impact statement, the child said she lost all trust in men.

A 33-year-old Durban man has been sentenced to life imprisonment after he was found guilty of raping his 11-year-old daughter in May.

The Ntuzuma Regional Court heard the child was asleep at their home in KwaMashu when she woke up to find her father on top of her, raping her. 

The child was taken to the Phoenix Thuthuzela Care Centre, where she received psychosocial services, counselling, and support.

The father was immediately arrested.

In court, acting regional court prosecutor Lisa Abrahams led the evidence of the child, her aunt who first reported the incident, and a medical doctor.

Abrahams also handed in a victim impact statement compiled by the child and facilitated by court preparation officer Senziwe Mthethwa.

READ | Two wounded, two arrested as another shooting rocks Westbury

"In her statement, the child said that she was saddened that her father could do such an awful thing to her, especially since he knew that she was still traumatised from being previously raped by her grandfather. The child said that she has lost all trust in men," said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Kara.

The court ruled the father was unsuitable to work with children and his name must be included in the National Register for Sex Offenders.

The NPA welcomed this successful prosecution, said Kara.

"It is our mandate to prosecute and get justice for all, especially those belonging to vulnerable groups. We hope that this sentence will deter like-minded individuals and we commend the prosecutor and the police on a job well done."

