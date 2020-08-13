56m ago

add bookmark

118 newborn babies abandoned at public hospitals in Gauteng since start of 2020 - health dept

Alex Mitchley
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
118 babies have been abandoned in Gauteng.
118 babies have been abandoned in Gauteng.
Getty Images
  • 118 babies have been abandoned at birth in a number of Gauteng hospitals this year.
  • The provincial health department said there were various factors behind babies being abandoned.
  • It said hospital social workers conducted care-option programmes with expectant mothers.

Since the start of the year, 118 babies have been abandoned at birth in various public hospitals across Gauteng.

In a statement on Thursday, the Gauteng Department of Health said it was concerned by the number of newborn infants being abandoned at the health facilities.

According to the department, reasons for the babies being abandoned ranged from unwanted or unplanned pregnancies, lack of financial and emotional support from the father, undocumented migrant mothers, and teenage mothers being fearful of their parents.

READ | Covid-19: More than 27 000 cases, 230 deaths among SA's healthcare workers

Once abandoned, the time spent in hospital by these babies ranged from between a week to a month, sometimes longer, depending on the medical condition of the infant and the time it took for hospital social workers to facilitate the process for the transferal of a baby to an accredited child protection organisation.

These are the hospitals with the highest rate of child abandonment in 2020:

Carletonville hospital –19

Leratong hospital in Krugersdorp –19

Far East Rand hospital in Springs –13

Tembisa hospital –10

Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Johannesburg –10

The department said hospital social workers conducted educational awareness programmes with expectant mothers on care options - such as adoption, temporal care and foster care - in order to reduce the number of abandoned babies.

"Through networking with child protection organisations, hospital social workers are able to provide mothers at risk for abandonment, with basic material support for both mother and child,” it said.

"This provides the mother with some immediate means to care for herself and the baby until she can make an informed decision. In instances where the mothers agree to care for the child, upon discharge, she is referred to a child protection organisation for further support and care options."

Related Links
Two arrested in prison following death of unborn baby struck by stray bullet in Durban
Covid-19: KZN's rise in deaths due to 'delayed reporting', and it includes 2 children
Abducted 2-month-old baby found alive, woman arrested in Bloemfontein
Read more on:
johannesburghealth
Lottery
One player wins R300K Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Russia has approved a Covid-19 vaccine. Would you take the vaccine if it were available in South Africa?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I would
25% - 3324 votes
No I would not
30% - 3930 votes
I'd wait to see the outcomes first
45% - 6013 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?

08 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.41
(+0.21)
ZAR/GBP
22.77
(-0.01)
ZAR/EUR
20.57
(+0.05)
ZAR/AUD
12.47
(+0.28)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.30)
Gold
1946.87
(+1.32)
Silver
26.75
(+4.39)
Platinum
958.83
(+3.26)
Brent Crude
45.32
(+2.09)
Palladium
2202.49
(+3.25)
All Share
57419.46
(+0.00)
Top 40
53082.08
(-0.08)
Financial 15
10227.06
(+0.86)
Industrial 25
75743.15
(-0.61)
Resource 10
59161.88
(+0.29)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the...

8h ago

WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the 'Jerusalema challenge'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
for subscribers
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng...

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
for subscribers
Family holds lobola negotiations via Zoom as happy couple adjust to new Covid-19...

12 Aug

Family holds lobola negotiations via Zoom as happy couple adjust to new Covid-19 normal
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20226.11) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo