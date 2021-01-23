59m ago

12 271 new Covid-19 infections, as total climbs to 1 404 839

Alex Mitchley
Patient getting tested for coronavirus.
Patient getting tested for coronavirus.
PHOTO: Pedro Pardo/AFP
  • As of 23 January, 1 404 839 confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in South Africa. 
  • 12 271 new infections were recorded in the last 24 hours. 
  • 498 new Covid-19-related deaths have been recorded, bringing the death toll to 40 574.

The number of confirmed SARS-CoV-2 have increased to 1 404 839 after 12 271 new infections were recorded in the last 24 hours.

This according to a statement by the Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Saturday evening.

Gauteng remains the most affected province with 27% of the total confirmed infections, followed by KwaZulu-Natal (21.3%), Western Cape (18.8%) and the Eastern Cape with 13.5% of the total recorded cases.

Cases by province

  • Gauteng: 378 656
  • KwaZulu-Natal: 299 740
  • Western Cape: 264 648
  • Eastern Cape: 190 084
  • Free State: 73 324
  • Mpumalanga: 59 291
  • North West: 54 366
  • Limpopo: 53 942
  • Northern Cape: 30 788


As of 23 January, there were 146 773 confirmed active cases of Covid-19 across South Africa, with most of the active cases being reported in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and the Western Cape.

Active cases by province

  • KwaZulu-Natal: 46 542
  • Gauteng: 28 359
  • Western Cape: 26 480
  • North West: 13 338
  • Free State: 9 544
  • Mpumalanga 6 945
  • Limpopo: 6 810
  • Northern Cape: 4 408
  • Eastern Cape: 4 347


As of 23 January, a total of 7 947 007 tests had been conducted, with 64 143 of them performed in the last 24 hours.

According to the data, 57% of the total tests have been performed by a private laboratory, with 43% conducted by the public sector.

Mkhize also reported that a further 498 Covid-19 related deaths had been recorded, bringing the death toll to 40 574.

Of the new deaths, 201 were in Gauteng, 125 in KwaZulu-Natal, 71 in the Western Cape, 45 in the Eastern Cape, 19 in Limpopo, 18 in Mpumalanga, 17 in the Free State, and two in the Northern Cape.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated these patients," Mkhize said.

Deaths by province

  • Eastern Cape: 10 029
  • Western Cape: 9 739
  • Gauteng: 7 597
  • KwaZulu-Natal: 7 302
  • Free State: 2 610
  • Limpopo: 1 023
  • Mpumalanga: 867
  • North West: 863
  • Northern Cape: 544


The total recoveries recorded to date stand at 1 217 492, which translates to a recovery rate of 86.6%.

