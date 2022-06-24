17m ago

12 arrested, one killed in shootout with cops in Pretoria

accreditation
Jeanette Chabalala
Twelve suspects have been arrested following a shootout with cops in Pretoria. (Photo: Supplied.)
An armed suspect was killed and 12 others arrested following a shootout with police on Friday.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase said the suspects aged between 26 and 58 were allegedly planning to hit a jewellery shop in one of the malls in Pretoria.

Nkwalase said officers intercepted the group exiting the area in Maphalla Street near Mamelodi Crossing mall.

A multi-disciplinary police operation analysed information and an alleged criminal safe house was identified in Mamelodi West.

Four vehicles fitted with false registrations were spotted at the safe house, said Nkwalase. 

"Four vehicles allegedly used in the commission of crime were seized for further investigation and three firearms were found in two of the vehicles.

"One of the four vehicles was fitted with [a] signal jamming device and another jamming device was found in their safe house."

The suspects are expected to appear in Mamelodi Magistrate's Court on Monday, facing charges of murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of jamming devices, conspiracy to commit [a] crime, as well as illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

