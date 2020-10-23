10h ago

add bookmark

12 days in a coma: Cape Town man learns how to eat with knife and fork after Covid-19 anguish

Adiel Ismail
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Henry Alexander and his wife Dr Davinia Masimila.
Henry Alexander and his wife Dr Davinia Masimila.
Supplied
  • Henry Alexander, who had comorbidities, battled a critical case of the coronavirus for about three months.
  • During this time, the Cape Town dad had to learn from scratch how to make use of cutlery.
  • After coming close to death, Alexander has fully recovered and is back at work.

Five weeks in hospital. Three cardiac arrests. Two weeks in a coma. One vicious virus.

This was the experience of Henry Alexander who had to learn how to walk again and use a knife and fork after being infected with Covid-19.

Although most patients experience a mild or even asymptomatic case of the coronavirus and it usually resolves without the need for hospitalisation, the 43-year-old from Cape Town suffered a critical case.

Alexander was also more susceptible to infection and complications since he had existing medical conditions that included Type 2 diabetes mellitus and chronic hypertension.

The father of one tested positive on Father's Day, 21 June, and at the time presented a dry cough, severe tiredness, body pains and headaches. However, within five days, his condition took a turn for the worse.

"I became short of breath and very weak. I was rushed to hospital and was admitted to the intensive care unit at Cape Gate Mediclinic."

On the second day of admission, he required supplementary oxygen and was placed on high flow nasal cannula oxygen. He then developed Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome and had to be placed in a medically induced coma and on life support.

READ | Cape Town hospitals prove oxygen therapy can improve Covid-19 patients' survival rate

Research showed that Covid-19 patients who required mechanical ventilation had a higher mortality rate compared to those who were on high flow nasal cannula oxygen.

"I was in the coma for 12 days and during this time the intensivist had to change me to three different ventilation machines. I also had three cardiac arrests for which I required resuscitation and I developed an acute kidney injury."

Alexander's wife, a healthcare worker who also tested positive and was in isolation at home, feared she would lose her husband.

Dr Davinia Masimila, a gynaecologist who works at Tygerberg Hospital said:

"It was the longest 12 days of my life, knowing that as a wife and doctor you can do nothing to help your husband or visit him, as I was still in isolation myself."

"I literally had to wait for the doctor's telephonic update every afternoon to find out how Henry was doing and if his condition was improving. Some days were better than others and then there were days when I thought that I will not even have a chance to say goodbye to him if he should not survive this."

She said upon her husband's extubate from the coma on 10 July, he had to relearn how to walk, including how to do basic daily tasks such as using cutlery.

"After being in the hospital for almost five weeks, he came home to us where his rehabilitation continued. He still required home oxygen therapy because of the lung injury he sustained due to the Covid-19 infection." 

It took Alexander two months to recover after being discharged from hospital. He is currently back at work and doing well.

Optimism over critical Covid-19 recovery rate

Early data suggested that about two thirds of patients with critical Covid-19 would recover, said Professor Burtram Fielding, a molecular biologist from the University of the Western Cape.

However, he believes there will be a higher recovery rate in the new Covid-19 peaks. "This will be due to better evaluation and monitoring; and medication."

Fielding said, in his opinion, enough information was now known about effective treatments to minimise the deaths of critical Covid-19 patients.

"Researchers can now, just by looking at the symptoms of a patient, determine six to nine days in advance whether a patient is at risk of developing critical Covid-19.

"This allows ample time to prescribe anti-clotting and anti-inflammation medication. This reduces the risk of dying by about 30 to 50% - in some studies - while these medications also counteract the main ways Covid-19 causes damage in the body of patients with critical Covid-19."

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
What, me worry? Fear of Covid-19 is wearing off - survey
Increase in Covid-19 cases not a 'resurgence', province on 'full alert and responding' - Winde
Melanie Verwoerd | Don’t want another hard lockdown? Then stop behaving like defiant teens
Read more on:
western capecape towncoronavirus
Lottery
3 players win R109k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
46% - 7213 votes
It's four more years for Trump
54% - 8337 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

1h ago

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.21
(-0.25)
ZAR/GBP
21.19
(+0.00)
ZAR/EUR
19.20
(-0.28)
ZAR/AUD
11.54
(+0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.20)
Gold
1906.62
(+0.10)
Silver
24.66
(-0.06)
Platinum
911.00
(+3.46)
Brent Crude
42.50
(+1.69)
Palladium
2376.00
(+0.37)
All Share
55326.30
(+0.97)
Top 40
50692.79
(+0.83)
Financial 15
10708.27
(+3.20)
Industrial 25
74880.13
(+1.01)
Resource 10
52714.93
(-0.20)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo