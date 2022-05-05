53m ago

12 Joburg suburbs without power during rush hour after Sebenza trips

Jenni Evans
The Sebenza power station tripped in Johannesburg, which cut power to 12 of the busiest suburbs just before peak hour traffic on Thursday afternoon.  

Sebenza is supposed to be a buffer supply to mitigate demand across the city.

In a tweet, City Power said the following suburbs were directly impacted:

The suburbs affected:
- Bramley;
- Kew;
- Atholl;
- Observatory;
- Orange Grove;
- Kensington;
- Bertrams;
- Yeoville;
- Melrose;
- Greenstone;
- Modderfontein;
- Lyndhurst and surrounding areas. 

City Power said a 275kV line had tripped. 

Technicians were working on it and updates would be provided later. 

The country is already under Stage 2 load shedding because it does not have enough power to serve everyone at the same time. 

The latest round, according to Eskom, was caused by a shortage of generation capacity due to delays in returning generators to service, as well as the breakdown of nine generators.

Further details were not immediately available from a spokesperson.

