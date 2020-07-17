17 Jul

13 373 new Covid-19 cases recorded in last 24 hours as total soars to 337 594

Alex Mitchley
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.
  • As of 17 July, South Africa has a total of 337 594 confirmed Covid-19 cases.
  • Gauteng has recorded 123 408 cases.
  • There were 135 new Covid-19 related deaths, taking the death toll to 4 804.


Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Friday said there had been 13 373 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 337 594.

He also said the country had recorded 135 more Covid-19 related deaths, which takes the death toll to 4 804.

According to Mkhize, Gauteng had 5 513 new cases in the last 24 hours.

ALSO READ | SA's Covid-19 death toll nears 5 000, confirmed cases now 324 221

On Monday, Gauteng exceeded the 100 000 mark – and, by Friday, the province had a total of 123 408 cases.

The minister recently said the infection surge was upon the country, and Gauteng in particular. He added the peak would be experienced from July to early September.


Provincial breakdown of confirmed cases

Gauteng – 123 408

Western Cape – 84 254

Eastern Cape – 58 860

KwaZulu-Natal – 37 722

North West – 12 722

Free State – 8 290

Mpumalanga – 6 073

Limpopo – 4 160

Northern Cape – 2 044


A total of 61 cases were labelled as "unknown".

Reported deaths

With the 135 new deaths, South Africa is now nearing 5 000 deaths.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," Mkhize said.


Deaths by province

Western Cape – 2 550

Gauteng – 917

Eastern Cape – 772

KwaZulu-Natal – 378

North West – 48

Free State – 47

Mpumalanga – 44

Limpopo – 33

Northern Cape – 15


To date, 178 183 recoveries have been recorded.

