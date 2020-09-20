19m ago

13 deaths and another 1 555 Covid-19 positive cases as SA moves into Level 1

Jenni Evans
An elderly man opens his mouth to receive a testing swab for Covid-19 coronavirus.
Marco Longari/AFP
  • A total of 1 555 new cases were also reported out of 16 884 new tests since the last report.
  • A total of 15 953 people out of 661 211 positive cases have died. 
  • Another 13 people have died of Covid-19 as South Africa moves into Level 1 of the lockdown. 

South Africa is moving into Level 1 of the lockdown with a Covid-19 recovery rate of 89.2%, the Department of Health said on Sunday.

However, 13 more people have died of the virus. 

This takes the death toll to 15 953 out of 661 211 people who tested positive.

Three people died in the Eastern Cape, one in KwaZulu-Natal, three in Gauteng and six in the Western Cape.

The recovery rate now stand at 590 071. 

When the country moves to Level 1 at midnight on Sunday, there will be fewer restrictions.

The department said it would still be monitoring for a possible resurgence as more activities resumed.

