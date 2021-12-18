13 killed, 4 injured in Free State as minibus taxis collide head-on

At least 13 people died and four others were injured when two minibus taxis collided head-on along the R57 outside Reitz in the Free State on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said one minibus was on its way to Gauteng from Ficksburg, while the other was traveling from Gauteng to Fouriesburg, when they collided at about 1:00.

The drivers of the two taxis were among those who died at the scene.

Four passengers who suffered serious injuries were taken to Dihlabeng and Nketoana hospitals for treatment.

"The names of the deceased are unknown at this stage. A case of culpable homicide is being investigated," said Makhele.