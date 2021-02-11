13 new arrests made for murder of 'Steroid King' Brian Wainstein

The Hawks have arrested 16 suspects in total in connection with the 2017 murder of Brian Wainstein.

One of the suspects, William Stevens, was recently shot and killed in an apparent hit.

The case is expected to resume in court on 12 May.

The police took another eight suspects allegedly affiliated to the 27s gang into custody on Wednesday. Another five suspects were arrested on Tuesday.

The suspects were arrested by a multidisciplinary team led by the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit.

"The arrests include alleged underworld figures and a Sea Point police officer," Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said.

They face an assortment of charges, including the murder of Brian Wainstein, dubbed the "Steroid King". Wainstein was shot at his Constantia home in front of his partner and a two-year-old child on 18 August 2017.

Anthony Christopher van der Watt, 34; Ricardo Maarman, 36; Typhyenne Jantjies, 30; Bevan Cedrick Ezaus, 35; Bradley de Bula, 24; Kashief Hansloo, 46; Rowendall Franklyn Stevens, 26; and Jason Maits, 31, appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. They were granted R5 000 bail each.

The five people who appeared in court on Tuesday are Andre Naude, 51; Samuel Phillip Fahquharson, 51; Eagon Ansley Norman, 46; Jacobus Stevens, 51; and Sergeant Wayne Henderson, 39.

"They briefly appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court… and were released on bail. Naude was given R50 000 bail while Farquharson was released on R20 000 bail and Henderson was released on R5 000 bail. Stevens and Norman were both released on R10 000 bail each," Mogale said.

The 13 newly arrested suspects will join co-accused Mark Williams and Jerome Booysen, who were arrested along with William Stevens on 22 December.

Stevens was shot and killed outside his home in an apparent hit on 1 February.

The case has been postponed to 12 May.

