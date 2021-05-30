58m ago

14 men arrested in Khayelitsha for allegedly being in the possession of unlicenced guns, ammunition

Warda Meyer
One of the firearms seized during patrols in Khayelitsha (SAPS)
  • A police task team has arrested 14 men in Khayelitsha for allegedly being in the possession of unlicenced guns and ammunition.
  • Members of the tactical combat task team, deployed to the suburb to focus on extortion rings operating in the area, recovered two unlicenced firearms and ammunition on Friday night.
  • Meanwhile in Atlantis, the police arrested a 23-year-old man who was allegedly found in possession of a Smith & Wesson .38 Special revolver. 

A police task team has arrested 14 men in Khayelitsha men for allegedly being in the possession of  unlicenced guns and ammunition.

Members of the police tactical combat task team, deployed to the suburb to focus on extortion rings operating in the area, recovered two unlicenced firearms and ammunition on Friday night.

READ | 2 alleged serial killers make appearances in Western Cape courts

Western Cape police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk said officers were on patrol in Y block when they spotted a group of men in front of a tavern in Khosa Street and approached them.

He added:

The group immediately ran onto the tavern but was stopped by the members. Upon searching the individuals and the surroundings, two unlicenced firearms and ammunition were found and confiscated.

The suspects, aged between 23 and 39, were arrested and detained at Khayelitsha police station on charges of possession of unlicenced firearms and ammunition.

They are due to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Meanwhile, Atlantis police were conducting stop-and-search operations in Magnet Circle, Atlantis, over the weekend when they noticed a man standing under a streetlight.

READ | More officers requested for Khayelitsha after recent spate of killings

Van Wyk said when they approached the suspect, he ran away but was apprehended and allegedly found to be in possession of a Smith & Wesson .38 Special revolver and ammunition.  

"The firearm was not reported as stolen, but the person found to be in possession thereof was not the legitimate owner," he added.

Khayelitsha
A firearms seized during patrols in Khayelitsha (SAPS)

The 23-year-old suspect was arrested and will appear in the Atlantis Magistrate's Court on Monday on a charge of possession of an unlicenced firearm. 

