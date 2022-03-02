14 outsourced workers arrested at Groote Schuur contract termination protest

Fourteen people have been arrested outside Groote Schuur Hospital during a contract termination protest.

The group feel they are being tossed aside after working through the Covid-19 pandemic.

The EFF was present to support the protesters and says people were injured during police action.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said the 14 were arrested around the Cape Town hospital on Tuesday on charges of public violence.

Tuesday's protest also saw objects set alight in the roads around the busy hospital which is famous for the first pioneering heart transplant.

Protesters started their action over the weekend and it continued on Wednesday, with some toyi-toying on the road near the hospital and police attempting to get them to move on.

EFF Cape Metro condemns in the strongest terms the shooting as well as the illegal arrest of the EFF labour desk team and civilians.



Regional Deputy Chairperson calling for the unfairly dismissed workers of Groote Schuur to be disciplined in order to avoid giving the police a reason to shoot them.



On Tuesday, protesters lit small fires at strategic points in roads leading to and from the hospital.



The EFF in the Cape Metro threw their weight behind the protesters, saying they should be brought on board as permanent workers instead of facing termination by a contractor.

The Western Cape health department considers them employees of the recruitment company that placed them, and said they should take their grievances to the recruitment agency.

"It has to be clarified that the people protesting are not employees of the hospital," the department said in a statement.

"They are all employed by an external company who had a contract with the hospital to offer a portering service. This contract was for a specified time which expired on 28 February 2022. A Supply Chain tender process was followed, and a new company was awarded the tender to start on 1 March.

"The staff who were employed by the old company feel aggrieved that they were not absorbed into the new company and are now protesting on our site about this.

"The hospital cannot be held responsible as to whom companies employ when they have a tender awarded to them. The hospital is merely a client of this company and cannot dictate how they manage their business."

The EFF said its labour desk had intervened, adding that workers who had been regarded as heroes during the Covid-19 pandemic were now being cast aside, with no income.



"The very same essential workers that were once called heroes are now being tossed away like rubbish, their livelihood does not matter today," the party said in a statement.

The 14 are expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court soon.

