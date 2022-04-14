1h ago

14 Tongaat crocodiles recaptured after being swept away in KZN floods

Iavan Pijoos and Nicole McCain
Fourteen crocodiles that were swept away from a KwaZulu-Natal farm during heavy rains and flooding have been recaptured.

DEVELOPING | Death toll rises to 306 after heavy rains and flooding in KZN

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife spokesperson Musa Mntambo said initial reports indicated that 12 crocodiles had been swept away from a farm near Tongaat, north of Durban, during the floods.

The province has been hit by devastating floods which have left more than 300 people dead, and severely damaged homes, roads and other infrastructure.

Crocodile near the Tongaat river
A crocodile spotted near the Tongaat river in KZN.

A state of disaster was declared in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday, after President Cyril Ramaphosa's whirlwind visit to the province.  

Nine of the crocodiles were recaptured on Wednesday afternoon, said eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela.

Mayisela added that a team from KZN Wildlife and the municipality’s conservation section had been deployed to recapture the reptiles.

By Thursday morning, another five had been found and recaptured, he said, bringing the total to 14.

Mntambo added that the crocodiles had all been found in Tongaat, near the farm.



