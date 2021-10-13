16m ago

add bookmark

143 babies abandoned at Gauteng hospitals in 2020, says health MEC Mokgethi

accreditation
Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Many babies have been abandoned at Gauteng hospitals.
Many babies have been abandoned at Gauteng hospitals.
Getty Images
  • In 2020, Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Vosloorus had the highest number of abandoned babies, with 51.
  • There are currently 36 in Gauteng public hospitals. 
  • Some of the reasons for the abandonments were because the babies were disabled, were a result of an unwanted/unplanned pregnancy, or the child's mother was a teenager. 

One-hundred-and-forty-three babies were abandoned at Gauteng's public hospitals in 2020.

Currently, there are 36 infants abandoned at different hospitals in the province.

Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi revealed this in response to questions from the DA's Jack Bloom in the Gauteng legislature.

Mokgethi revealed that Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Vosloorus had the highest number of abandoned babies in 2020, with 51. It was followed by Leratong Hospital (14) and Charlotte Maxeke Academic Johannesburg (13).

Mokgethi said that some of the reasons for the abandonment were because the babies were disabled, unwanted or unplanned pregnancies, or that the child's mother was a teenager. 

Babies with special needs

She said that the amount of time these babies spent in hospitals was largely determined by their state of health. 

"Once a baby is dischargeable, they can remain in the ward for a further week up to a month until they are removed in terms of the Children's Act 38 of 2005 by a social worker," Mokgethi said.

She added that babies with special needs may stay longer due to challenges in finding suitable placements for them. 

READ | 'One of the scariest resuscitations' - Doctor who saved abandoned baby

Mokgethi said that hospital social workers worked with nurses to identify new mothers at risk for abandonment and tried to get accurate contact numbers for them. They also provided a donation of a basic pack of clothes and toiletries for the newborn and a dignity pack and basic items for the mother.

Bloom said the problem of so many babies being abandoned was upsetting.

Bloom said:

It is immensely distressing that there are so many abandoned babies due to deep-rooted problems in our society. There are also babies who are abandoned outside hospitals who do not survive.


"There are worthy NGOs who do good work in this area. The support options for new mothers at risk should be strengthened and communicated widely, so that no mother ever feels forced to leave her child for social reasons," he added. 

Mokgethi said that there had been decrease in the number of abandoned babies during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
danomathemba mokgethijack bloomgautengjohannesburghealthcare
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Facebook is facing a fresh crisis after a former employee turned whistle-blower leaked internal company research. Do you still use Facebook?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the benefits outweigh the risk for me
33% - 884 votes
No, I have deleted it
37% - 982 votes
Yes, but I am considering deleting it
29% - 777 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?

11 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?
PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments

09 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi

04 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi
PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa

02 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa
PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight

30 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.87
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.22
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.19
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.93
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.7%
Gold
1,776.24
+0.9%
Silver
22.86
+1.3%
Palladium
2,078.17
+1.3%
Platinum
1,014.00
+0.1%
Brent Crude
83.42
-0.3%
Top 40
59,220
-0.5%
All Share
65,721
-0.4%
Resource 10
62,190
-1.3%
Industrial 25
82,844
+0.2%
Financial 15
14,108
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

2h ago

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21281.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo