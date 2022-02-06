15 arrested after trucks block the N1 in Cape Town

Fifteen people were arrested after trucks blocked the N1 near Kraaifontein in Cape Town on Sunday, Western Cape police said.

Spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said the Public Order Police were at the scene monitoring the situation.

Those arrested face charges of public violence.

The City of Cape Town reported a similar blockade took place in Klipheuwel Road, but it was cleared quickly.

All Truck Drivers Foundation spokesperson Sfiso Nyathi said the blockade had nothing to do with them.

"Our enemies are blaming us," he told News24.

If you going to Cape Town from Paarl, or coming to Paarl, don’t use the n1 if you want to get home tonight! Trucks have blocked the n1 at the Engen. pic.twitter.com/zfxgOEQzP6 — thevillageguy (@thevillageguy1) February 6, 2022