7m ago

add bookmark

15 pupils hospitalised in Gauteng after consuming 'space cakes'

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has urged pupils to refrain from purchasing or consuming unknown substances that put their health and lives at risk.
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has urged pupils to refrain from purchasing or consuming unknown substances that put their health and lives at risk.
Getty Images
  • Fifteen pupils from two schools in Gauteng were admitted to hospital after eating "space cakes".
  • The cakes were laced with cannabis.  
  • The Gauteng education department has warned pupils against buying unknown substances.

The Gauteng Department of Education has expressed concern after several pupils were hospitalised after consuming cannabis-laced edibles.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said 11 pupils from Randfontein High School on the West Rand were rushed to various medical facilities on Thursday after they fell ill during school hours.

He added two of the pupils were discharged while nine were admitted to hospital in a critical condition.

"It was established that these learners consumed 'space cakes' sold by another Grade 12 pupil who is now facing suspension as a result of breaking the school's code of conduct and endangering the lives of his fellow learners," Mabona said.

ALSO READ | Tshwane pupils hospitalised after eating vetkoek from local vendor

In a separate incident on Saturday, four Grade 12 pupils from Mamellong Secondary School in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni, were also hospitalised after buying "space cakes" on their way to extra classes.

"We are really concerned and dissatisfied at the ongoing consumption of these 'space cakes' where learners become sick and are often hospitalised.

"We urge learners to refrain from purchasing or consuming unknown substances that put their health and lives at risk.

"The conditions of these learners are being closely monitored to ensure their speedy recovery and safe return to their families," Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
randfonteintsakanejohannesburgeducationhealth
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 5616 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 2370 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.51
+1.7%
Rand - Pound
18.91
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
15.78
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.80
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,947.22
0.0%
Silver
24.78
0.0%
Palladium
2,425.03
0.0%
Platinum
979.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
102.78
+2.1%
Top 40
67,747
+1.1%
All Share
74,776
+1.0%
Resource 10
83,076
+3.6%
Industrial 25
79,905
-0.1%
Financial 15
17,170
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
From pumping petrol to working in a law firm - EC LLB graduate Siphenkosi Nqoro...

08 Apr

From pumping petrol to working in a law firm - EC LLB graduate Siphenkosi Nqoro gets dream job
WATCH | Chantal Sampson used to be homeless. Now she helps other people get off...

07 Apr

WATCH | Chantal Sampson used to be homeless. Now she helps other people get off the streets
Cape Flats children celebrate Autism Month

06 Apr

Cape Flats children celebrate Autism Month
'It was really an out-of-body experience' - Gert-Johan Coetzee on designing a...

06 Apr

'It was really an out-of-body experience' - Gert-Johan Coetzee on designing a dress for Lizzo
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22097.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo