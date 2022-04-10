15 pupils hospitalised in Gauteng after consuming 'space cakes'

Fifteen pupils from two schools in Gauteng were admitted to hospital after eating "space cakes".

The cakes were laced with cannabis.

The Gauteng education department has warned pupils against buying unknown substances.

The Gauteng Department of Education has expressed concern after several pupils were hospitalised after consuming cannabis-laced edibles.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said 11 pupils from Randfontein High School on the West Rand were rushed to various medical facilities on Thursday after they fell ill during school hours.

He added two of the pupils were discharged while nine were admitted to hospital in a critical condition.

"It was established that these learners consumed 'space cakes' sold by another Grade 12 pupil who is now facing suspension as a result of breaking the school's code of conduct and endangering the lives of his fellow learners," Mabona said.

In a separate incident on Saturday, four Grade 12 pupils from Mamellong Secondary School in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni, were also hospitalised after buying "space cakes" on their way to extra classes.



"We are really concerned and dissatisfied at the ongoing consumption of these 'space cakes' where learners become sick and are often hospitalised.



"We urge learners to refrain from purchasing or consuming unknown substances that put their health and lives at risk.



"The conditions of these learners are being closely monitored to ensure their speedy recovery and safe return to their families," Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said.



