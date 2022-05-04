15-year sentence for Carlton Centre cleaner who raped shopper and gave her R20

A 42-year-old man who followed a shopper to the women's toilets at Carlton Centre, threatened her with a knife and took her to a secluded place before raping her, has been handed a 15-year prison term.

Mthobisi Moonlight Khumalo, who worked at the centre as a cleaner, was sentenced at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

Johannesburg Central police spokesperson, Captain Xoli Mbele, said the 27-year-old woman was shopping at Carlton Centre on 14 December 2019 when she decided to go to the toilets at around 13:00.

"The victim went to the toilet to relieve herself when the accused came inside the toilet. He threatened her with a knife and took her to a secluded place inside Carlton Centre. He raped and offered her R20.

"He was apprehended on 6 January 2020 while at work.

"[This] good conviction is a result of a diligent work done by the investigating officer, Sergeant Qondile Mkhabela, of Johannesburg Central FCS Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit.

"We hope this sentence will scare away would-be offenders from abusing women," said Mbele.

