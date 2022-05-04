8m ago

add bookmark

15-year sentence for Carlton Centre cleaner who raped shopper and gave her R20

accreditation
Compiled by Botho Molosankwe
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A 42-year-old man who worked as a cleaner at the Carlton Centre has been handed a 15-year prison term after he raped a shopper. (Getty)
A 42-year-old man who worked as a cleaner at the Carlton Centre has been handed a 15-year prison term after he raped a shopper. (Getty)

A 42-year-old man who followed a shopper to the women's toilets at Carlton Centre, threatened her with a knife and took her to a secluded place before raping her, has been handed a 15-year prison term.

Mthobisi Moonlight Khumalo, who worked at the centre as a cleaner, was sentenced at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

Johannesburg Central police spokesperson, Captain Xoli Mbele, said the 27-year-old woman was shopping at Carlton Centre on 14 December 2019 when she decided to go to the toilets at around 13:00.

READ | Woman crawls to taxi rank for help after being raped, stabbed, left for dead in Johannesburg south

"The victim went to the toilet to relieve herself when the accused came inside the toilet. He threatened her with a knife and took her to a secluded place inside Carlton Centre. He raped and offered her R20.

"He was apprehended on 6 January 2020 while at work. 

Sergeant Qondile Mkhabela of Johannesburg Central
Sergeant Qondile Mkhabela of Johannesburg Central FCS secured the conviction and sentence of Mthobisi Moonlight Khumalo who raped a shopper at Carlton Centre.
Supplied.

"[This] good conviction is a result of a diligent work done by the investigating officer, Sergeant Qondile Mkhabela, of Johannesburg Central FCS Family Violence,  Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit. 

"We hope this sentence will scare away would-be offenders from abusing women," said Mbele.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrimecourts
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 9595 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 4131 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.82
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.78
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.66
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.27
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,867.93
-0.0%
Silver
22.50
-0.3%
Palladium
2,276.50
+0.5%
Platinum
977.00
+1.1%
Brent-ruolie
104.97
-2.5%
Top 40
63,805
-0.9%
All Share
70,622
-1.0%
Resource 10
76,250
-0.8%
Industrial 25
77,476
-1.3%
Financial 15
15,898
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
‘It’s a moment I’ll never ever forget’: Gerda Steyn on setting a new record at the...

03 May

‘It’s a moment I’ll never ever forget’: Gerda Steyn on setting a new record at the Two Oceans Marathon
PICS | Four black rhino bulls find new home at KZN reserve

30 Apr

PICS | Four black rhino bulls find new home at KZN reserve
WATCH | Trading spanners for spatulas - Soweto food truck owner 'repairing...

29 Apr

WATCH | Trading spanners for spatulas - Soweto food truck owner 'repairing tastebuds' one burger at a time
Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel

25 Apr

Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo