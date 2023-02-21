15-year sentence for KZN man who hacked pregnant girlfriend to death during argument

A KwaZulu-Natal man has been found guilty of hacking his pregnant girlfriend to death during an argument.

He later confessed to his mother and fled.

The prosecutor said Wonderboy Mazibuko showed no remorse during the trial.

A KwaZulu-Natal man has been sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment for hacking his heavily pregnant girlfriend to death during an argument.



Wonderboy Mazibuko, 28, was sentenced in the Nquthu Regional Court for the 2021 murder of Nonjabulo Labase, 21.

Mazibuko and Labase lived together, and she was eight months pregnant with their child at the time of the murder, said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara.

"On the night of the incident, they had an argument, and Mazibuko hacked her with a bush knife, leaving her with severe injuries all over her body. Thereafter, he went to his mother, who lived nearby, and told her what had happened," said Ramkisson-Kara.

"Mazibuko also went to a policeman who lived nearby and informed him what he had done. However, he soon fled the scene and refused to return when the police phoned him to come back. He was arrested the following day."

Ramkisson-Kara said since there were no eyewitnesses to the crime, prosecutor Sandisiwe Ntuli relied on the admissions that Mazibuko made to his mother and the policeman.

During the trial, Ntuli said that Mazibuko showed no remorse and that he had forced his elderly mother to testify in court on his admissions to her.

"Mazibuko was charged with unplanned murder, for which the minimum sentence is 15 years' imprisonment. In keeping with this, the court sentenced him accordingly. He was deemed unfit to possess a firearm," said Ramkisson-Kara.



