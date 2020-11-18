1h ago

150 exotic animals removed from 'house of horrors' in Emmarentia

Lwandile Bhengu
The cages that housed 150 exotic animals were kept in a home in Emmarentia
  • 150 exotic animals were seized from a home in Emmarentia. 
  • Some of the animals were found dead.
  • The SPCA intends to file criminal charges. 

Animal welfare organisation the SPCA has seized more than 150 animals from what inspectors described as a "house of horrors" in Randburg, Gauteng.

Acting on a tip-off, inspectors Shiven Bodasing and Bradley Hughes were called out to a home in Emmarentia on Saturday where they discovered a range of exotic animals, including chinchillas and parrots living in horrid conditions.  

"The premises were opened and searched, a new horror was discovered around every corner. The animals were suffering. Among the chinchillas, hamsters, rats, mice, parrots, gerbils, guinea pigs, rabbits, a red-eared slider, and a boa was seized by the Randburg SPCA Inspectorate. The air in the house was so volatile that all the members were either coughing, sneezing or gagging," the Randburg SPCA said in a statement. 

READ | SPCA steps in after cat allegedly run over by police van in Cape Town

The animals were immediately removed from the premises and are being kept at the SPCA's premises. Some of the animals were found dead. 

"The moment you disregard and dismiss the needs of the animals in your possession on the basis that those needs are contrary to and inconvenience your wishes, you have failed at pet ownership. What you want, and what the animals require may be irreconcilable. Do not keep animals for the sake of having them, it is your responsibility to ensure they have a quality life," said Bodasing. 

SPCA said it intended to press criminal charges.

It added donations of lucerne, fruit, vegetables, chinchilla bathing sand and parrot seed would be greatly appreciated.

