16 arrested during EFF protest in Stellenbosch

Sixteen people were arrested during a protest at Clicks in Stellenbosch's Eikestad Mall on Thursday.

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said one of the protesters also faces a charge of assault on a police officer.

They were arrested for allegedly contravening a court order, which prohibits intimidating or harassing shoppers and staff.

In a video of the incident, the police are seen holding tightly on to some people in red T-shirts.

Clicks made a second successful bid for an interim court order in this regard on Tuesday.

The EFF embarked on a nationwide campaign to close Clicks shops this week, to express its dismay over a hair advertisement.

According to the EFF, the advert was racist, in that it described black women's hair as "dry and damaged" and the hair of white women as "normal".

EFF supporters have moved from store to store, either warning staff of their intent and closing the doors or, in some cases, there were also confrontations.

Court

After one of these confrontations, a woman appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Thursday for allegedly pulling a gun on some EFF protesters.

The retailer has suspended those involved in placing the advertisement on its website, while a senior executive has also resigned.

Clicks and a few other retailers pulled its stock of TRESemmé, the product that was advertised.

The manufacturer will also be keeping the product off the shelves for at least 10 days.

The EFF also wanted the names of the people involved in the campaign, but Clicks refused on the grounds of privacy.

In a statement after a meeting with Unilever, which produces the product, the EFF said the company would still not say who was in charge of the campaign.

They did, however, say the person has left the company and South Africa.

One of the agreements going forward, besides the EFF being kept abreast of the promised disciplinary processes, is that 10 000 sanitary towels be given to the party for distribution to informal settlements identified by the party.

"In line with the above, the EFF and Unilever have put the matter to rest," the EFF tweeted.