1h ago

add bookmark

16 arrested during EFF protest in Stellenbosch

Jenni Evans
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
EFF supporters protesting at Mall of Africa during the national shutdown of all Clicks outlets in Midrand.
EFF supporters protesting at Mall of Africa during the national shutdown of all Clicks outlets in Midrand.
Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images
  • Sixteen people were arrested during a protest at Clicks in Stellenbosch on Thursday. 
  • One of the protesters faces a charge of assaulting a police officer. 
  • They were arrested for allegedly contravening a court order. 

Sixteen people were arrested during a protest at Clicks in Stellenbosch's Eikestad Mall on Thursday. 

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said one of the protesters also faces a charge of assault on a police officer. 

They were arrested for allegedly contravening a court order, which prohibits intimidating or harassing shoppers and staff. 

In a video of the incident, the police are seen holding tightly on to some people in red T-shirts.

Clicks made a second successful bid for an interim court order in this regard on Tuesday. 

READ | Unilever to pull all TRESemmé products for 10 days after meeting with EFF

The EFF embarked on a nationwide campaign to close Clicks shops this week, to express its dismay over a hair advertisement.

According to the EFF, the advert was racist, in that it described black women's hair as "dry and damaged" and the hair of white women as "normal".

EFF supporters have moved from store to store, either warning staff of their intent and closing the doors or, in some cases, there were also confrontations. 

Court

After one of these confrontations, a woman appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Thursday for allegedly pulling a gun on some EFF protesters.

The retailer has suspended those involved in placing the advertisement on its website, while a senior executive has also resigned.

Clicks and a few other retailers pulled its stock of TRESemmé, the product that was advertised.

The manufacturer will also be keeping the product off the shelves for at least 10 days.

READ | Clicks hair advert: senior exec resigns, TRESemmé to be removed from shelves, employees suspended

The EFF also wanted the names of the people involved in the campaign, but Clicks refused on the grounds of privacy. 

In a statement after a meeting with Unilever, which produces the product, the EFF said the company would still not say who was in charge of the campaign.

They did, however, say the person has left the company and South Africa.

One of the agreements going forward, besides the EFF being kept abreast of the promised disciplinary processes, is that 10 000 sanitary towels be given to the party for distribution to informal settlements identified by the party. 

"In line with the above, the EFF and Unilever have put the matter to rest," the EFF tweeted. 

Related Links
PE shopper accused of pointing gun at Clicks EFF protesters makes first court appearance
Unilever to pull all TRESemmé products for 10 days after meeting with EFF
Dis-Chem, Makro latest retailers to pull TRESemmé from shelves
Read more on:
clickseffcape towncrimeprotests
Lottery
1 person bags R401k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
21% - 2204 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 478 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
53% - 5592 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
21% - 2191 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.87
(-1.77)
ZAR/GBP
21.68
(-0.39)
ZAR/EUR
20.05
(-2.23)
ZAR/AUD
12.29
(-1.69)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.61)
Gold
1960.99
(+0.70)
Silver
27.19
(+0.75)
Platinum
941.00
(+2.39)
Brent Crude
40.59
(+2.54)
Palladium
2317.50
(+1.44)
All Share
55953.96
(+1.35)
Top 40
51532.12
(+1.36)
Financial 15
10405.82
(+0.66)
Industrial 25
74549.21
(+1.91)
Resource 10
55663.25
(+0.89)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20254.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo