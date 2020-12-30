1h ago

16 injured in Van Reenen's Pass taxi crash

Lwandile Bhengu
16 people have been injured after a taxi accident on Van Reenen's Pass on the N3.
Sixteen people have been injured and two left in a critical condition after a taxi they were travelling in rolled on the N3 at the bottom of Van Reenen's Pass on Wednesday afternoon.

ER24 paramedics said they were returning from the scene of another incident when they spotted the accident. 

"Some of the passengers were still inside the taxi and others had been ejected from the taxi as it rolled. A 46-year-old female and a 32-year-old female were found in a critical condition. They were treated using Advanced Life Support interventions before being transported to Ladysmith Provincial Hospital for further care," said ER24 in a statement.

Several other people were treated on the scene, before being taken to hospitals by ER24 and other ambulance services. 

The cause of the accident is still unknown and law enforcement agencies are investigating.

