16 police officers arrested for stealing drugs at OR Tambo International granted bail

Azarrah Karrim
Police officers were caught allegedly stealing drugs at an airport.
Police officers were caught allegedly stealing drugs at an airport.
  • The group appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.
  • They were arrested following a two year undercover operation.
  • The group is suspected of operating a drug syndicate at the OR Tambo International Airport.

Sixteen police officers arrested by the Hawks for allegedly stealing narcotics confiscated at OR Tambo International Airport have been granted bail of R15 000 each on Tuesday.

The matter was heard in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court where the officers face counts of racketeering, dealing in drugs or, unlawful possession of drugs, theft and defeating the ends of justice.

According to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane, the case was postponed to 14 October.

On Monday, the 16 officers were arrested for allegedly stealing confiscated narcotics at the OR Tambo Airport.

The arrests were made after a two year undercover investigation by the Hawks.

News24 reported that a 17th officer would be arrested at a later stage as he was currently in Covid-19 isolation.

The officers were suspected of operating a drug syndicate at the airport, News24 reported.

