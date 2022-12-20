16 times the alcohol limit, speeding at 191km/h: Over 2 000 drivers arrested since 1 December

More than 2 000 motorists have been arrested countrywide since 1 December.

The 2 241 arrests were made for, among other things, drunken driving, speeding and driving without licences.

The country is expecting a second traffic peak this week ahead of the Christmas long weekend.

It's five days before Christmas, and more than 2 000 drivers have already been arrested countrywide for driving offences since the beginning of December.

According to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), 2 241 arrests were made for, among other things, drunken driving, breaking the speed limit, driving without licences and violation of permits.

In a statement on Tuesday, the RTMC provided statistics as the country geared up for the second peak in traffic volumes as holidaymakers were heading off to their destinations before Christmas.

The first peak began ahead of the long weekend of 16 December.

According to the RTMC, law enforcement agencies have conducted more than 188 roadblocks where 611 148 vehicles were stopped and checked. Officers issued 100 960 traffic fines.

A total of 324 motorists were arrested for drunken driving, including a Gauteng driver who was apprehended at a roadblock between Lever Road and New Road in Midrand with an alcohol reading of 3.99mg/1 000ml. This is 16 times the legal drinking limit of 0.24mg/1 000ml.

A motorist in the Free State was caught driving at 191km/h in a 120km/h zone on the N1 to Bloemfontein. The motorist is out on bail of R3 500.

The RTMC said evidence from the roadblocks showed that some motorists continued operating unroadworthy vehicles on public roads, putting other motorists' lives at risk. It said more than 4 200 vehicles were removed from the roads.

Meanwhile, Madoda Mthembu, operations and maintenance manager of the South African National Roads Agency in the northern region, said they had prepared for the large volumes of traffic expected on the roads, especially those heading to the coast, including Durban, the Eastern Cape and Western Cape.