16-year sentences for ex-cop, 2 others who kidnapped chemistry student and forced him to make drugs

Nicole McCain
Three suspects were sentenced to imprisonment for kidnapping and dealing in drugs.
PHOTO: iStock

Three suspects have been sentenced to 16 years imprisonment for kidnapping and dealing in drugs.

The three, including a former police officer, were found guilty in the Bloemfontein Regional Court.

Moleboheng Precious Mohasoa, 29, a former police official attached to the Protection and Security Services; Innocent Paki Kompi, 31; and Napo Moses Mohasoa, 33, were sentenced to 16 years in prison on Monday.

"Their conviction emanates from the incident which took place in November 2016, where the trio coerced a victim to assist them in manufacturing drugs. The victim, who was a chemistry student at the University of Free State, later reported the matter to the police after he escaped from the house where he had been kept against his will," said Hawks Captain Christopher Singo.

The Hawks carried out a search and seizure operation at the premises where the victim was kept.

The suspects were arrested at the premises and drugs were found concealed in a safe.

The suspects were sentenced to 15 years on a count of kidnapping, with an additional year for the drug dealing charge.

