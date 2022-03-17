25m ago

16 years 'direct imprisonment' for KwaZulu-Natal copper thief

Kaveel Singh
South Africa is facing a major problem with copper theft and this has a negative impact on all citizens. The estimated loss due to copper theft is approximately R5 billion per year.
A KwaZulu-Natal man who stole copper cables valued at more than R300 000 has been sentenced to 26 years imprisonment, 16 of which will be direct jail time. 

The Durban Regional Court sentenced Ronald George, 42, on Tuesday to 16 years "direct imprisonment" for theft of Transnet copper cables worth R333 000, money laundering, racketeering, and malicious damage to property.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Bonnie Nxumalo on Thursday said, after numerous court appearances, George "pleaded guilty nearly six years later and was then sentenced".

He added:

He received a 26-year jail term of which 10 years of his sentence was suspended.

In July 2012, it was discovered that cables at an Estcourt tower had been stolen, Nxumalo said.

"A case was opened at Estcourt police station and the docket was assigned to the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team based in Pietermaritzburg. An investigation was conducted which led to the arrest of the accused in May 2016."

