162 new Covid-19 deaths as SA's fatalities edge closer 12 000

Azarrah Karrim
A nurse performs a swab test for Covid-19.
A nurse performs a swab test for Covid-19.
Michele Spartari
  • An increase of 3 692 positive Covid-19 cases took SA's total to 587 345 on Sunday evening.
  • There were 162 new deaths recorded, and the total now stands at 11 839.
  • The country's recovery rate is 80%.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday evening that there had been 3 692 new infections, taking South Africa's Covid-19 cases to a total of 587 345.

There were 162 new deaths attributed to Covid-19, which pushed the death toll to 11 839.

Recoveries stand at 80%, or 472 377.

The total number of tests is at 3 400 638, with 22 609 new tests since the last report.

Breakdown per province:

Gauteng: 199 635

KwaZulu-Natal: 105 383

Western Cape 102 449

Eastern Cape: 84 006

Free State: 31 870

North West: 23 250

Mpumalanga: 21 289

Limpopo: 11 573

Northern Cape: 7 840

Unknown: 50

Of the 162 new deaths, there were 70 in the Eastern Cape, 27 in Gauteng, 21 in KwaZulu Natal, six in the Free State, 18 in the North West and 20 in the Western Cape.

Provincial breakdown

Deaths and recoveries as at 16 August 2020 (Depart
Deaths and recoveries as at 16 August 2020. (Department of Health)
Supplied

