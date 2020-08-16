162 new Covid-19 deaths as SA's fatalities edge closer 12 000

- An increase of 3 692 positive Covid-19 cases took SA's total to 587 345 on Sunday evening.
- There were 162 new deaths recorded, and the total now stands at 11 839.
- The country's recovery rate is 80%.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday evening that there had been 3 692 new infections, taking South Africa's Covid-19 cases to a total of 587 345.
There were 162 new deaths attributed to Covid-19, which pushed the death toll to 11 839.
Recoveries stand at 80%, or 472 377.
The total number of tests is at 3 400 638, with 22 609 new tests since the last report.
READ | Covid-19: SA's recovery rate increases to almost 80%, total fatalities now at 11 556
Gauteng: 199 635
KwaZulu-Natal: 105 383
Western Cape 102 449
Eastern Cape: 84 006
Free State: 31 870
North West: 23 250
Mpumalanga: 21 289
Limpopo: 11 573
Northern Cape: 7 840
Unknown: 50
Of the 162 new deaths, there were 70 in the Eastern Cape, 27 in Gauteng, 21 in KwaZulu Natal, six in the Free State, 18 in the North West and 20 in the Western Cape.
ALSO READ | Covid-19: Most of SA's 260 new fatalities in Eastern Cape, recovery rate improves further
Provincial breakdown