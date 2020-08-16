162 new Covid-19 deaths as SA's fatalities edge closer 12 000

An increase of 3 692 positive Covid-19 cases took SA's total to 587 345 on Sunday evening.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday evening that there had been 3 692 new infections, taking South Africa's Covid-19 cases to a total of 587 345.

There were 162 new deaths attributed to Covid-19, which pushed the death toll to 11 839.

Recoveries stand at 80%, or 472 377.

The total number of tests is at 3 400 638, with 22 609 new tests since the last report.

Breakdown per province: Gauteng: 199 635 KwaZulu-Natal: 105 383 Western Cape 102 449 Eastern Cape: 84 006 Free State: 31 870 North West: 23 250 Mpumalanga: 21 289 Limpopo: 11 573 Northern Cape: 7 840 Unknown: 50

Of the 162 new deaths, there were 70 in the Eastern Cape, 27 in Gauteng, 21 in KwaZulu Natal, six in the Free State, 18 in the North West and 20 in the Western Cape.

Provincial breakdown