17 people killed in horror accident on N1 in Limpopo

17 people have died in an accident on the N1 highway in Limpopo.

16 of the victims burnt to death when the bus they were travelling in caught alight.

Another eight people have been injured in the accident.

Seventeen people have been killed in a collision on the N1 near Mookgophong in Limpopo.

Another eight people have been injured in the accident, which took place on Tuesday.

The head-on collision involved a 22-seater bus and a Toyota SUV, said Limpopo Department of Transport spokesperson, Mike Maringa.

The bus, which was carrying 26 people, burst into flames.

"Seventeen people were killed and eight others escaped with injuries in a head-on collision involving a minibus on the N1, near Mookgophong off-ramp. It is alleged that the driver of the SUV lost control of the vehicle due to a tyre burst and collided head-on with a 22-seater Mercedes-Benz bus," said Maringa.

The occupants of the bus, as well as the driver, were burnt to death, he added.

"The driver of the SUV was also killed on impact. Eight people survived – six are seriously injured and two escaped with minor injuries," said Maringa.

Limpopo Transport and Community Safety MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya sent messages of condolences to the affected families.

"The MEC is once again pleading with motorists to inspect their vehicles before they get on the road. She is concerned that most of the fatal accidents reported on the N1 have a common cause," added Maringa.





We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.



