14 Jul

174 new Covid-19 deaths recorded as country nears the 300 000 confirmed-case mark

Alex Mitchley
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.
GCIS
  • 174 new Covid-19-related deaths have been recorded, taking the toll to 4 346.
  • As of Tuesday, 298 292 confirmed cases have been recorded. 
  • In the last 24 hours, 10 496 new cases were recorded.

As of Tuesday, 174 new Covid-19-related deaths have been recorded, taking the toll to 4 346.

In his daily Covid-19 report, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said 82 of the new deaths were recorded in Gauteng.

The Western Cape recorded 44 new deaths, KwaZulu-Natal 27, the Eastern Cape 17 and Northern Cape four.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," Mkhize said.


Deaths by province

Western Cape – 2 429

Eastern Cape – 726

Gauteng – 726

KwaZulu-Natal – 313

North West – 36

Free State – 35

Limpopo – 33

Mpumalanga – 33

Northern Cape – 15

To date, 146 279 recoveries have been recorded, translating to a 49 percent recovery rate.

On Monday, Gauteng exceeded the 100 000 mark for confirmed Covid-19 cases, recording 103 713.

On Tuesday, it recorded a further 3 357 confirmed cases, taking the number to 107 070, which translated to 35.9 percent of the country's total cases.

ALSO READ | South Africa has thousands of potential Covid-19 quarantine hotels, but they’re empty

Mkhize recently said the infection surge was upon the country, and Gauteng in particular.

He added the peak would be experienced from July to early September.

As of Tuesday, the country had recorded 298 292 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 10 496 tallied in the last 24 hours.


Provincial breakdown of confirmed cases

Gauteng – 107 070

Western Cape – 80 199

Eastern Cape – 53 959

KwaZulu-Natal – 30 587

North West – 10 784

Free State – 5 973

Mpumalanga – 4 576

Limpopo – 3 458

Northern Cape – 1 579

A total of 107 cases were labelled as unknown.

Testing data

To date, 2 232 738 Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the country, of which 38 114 were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The private sector accounts for 56% of the tests conducted which amounts to more than 1 247 000 cases, while the public sector has conducted 44% or more than 985 000 of the total tests.

