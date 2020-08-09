18 new Covid-19 deaths recorded in the Western Cape

16m ago

Workers in protective gear work at a cemetery.
Workers in protective gear work at a cemetery.
Luba Lesolle, Gallo Images
  • The Western Cape has recorded an additional 18 Covid-19-related deaths. 
  • This takes the death toll in the province to 3 392.
  • Western Cape Premier Alan Winde thanked the thousands of women at the frontline of the pandemic for their work.

The Western Cape recorded an additional 18 Covid-19-related deaths on Sunday.

So far, 3 392 people have died in the province.

On Saturday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the number of Covid-19 fatalities had breached the 10 000 mark to stand at 10 210, while there were 553 188 confirmed cases nationally. 

As of 13:00 on Sunday, the Western Cape had 8 285 active Covid-19 cases, with 98 354 confirmed cases and 86 677 recoveries.

There were 1 194 hospitalisations, with 264 people in either intensive or high care units.

The Department of Health releases updated national daily figures every evening, which may include further data on the province.

"Today, as we commemorate Women's Day in South Africa, we thank those women who have been at the frontline of our response to Covid-19," said Winde.

"We thank the thousands of women in our healthcare system, working as doctors, nurses, researchers, scientists, technicians, hospital cleaners, catering and administrative staff who ensure that the sick people of this province get the care that they need.

"We also thank all of those dedicated women who are teachers, school staff, social workers, sports coaches and law enforcement officers who are on the ground in our communities, making a difference in people's lives.

"I thank those women who patrol as members of a neighbourhood watch, who care for the children, the less fortunate and the elderly in their communities.

"We thank those women who are making meals to feed the hungry, the business leaders who are creating jobs and sharing their skills".

ALSO READ | Covid-19: Western Cape is stabilising, hospitalisation plateauing - province

The province was the first to see a spike in the number of infected people.

On Friday, Winde said because the pandemic seemed to have reached its peak in the province, apart from the Garden Route and Tygerberg region, the alcohol ban should be lifted to prevent a second pandemic of joblessness and starvation in the wine and hospitality sectors.

"We know that the extended lockdown has had a significant impact on women around the world, resulting in job losses, economic hardships and an increased risk of gender-based violence.

"As the Western Cape continues to fight Covid-19, we must also fight these two additional pandemics of unemployment and gender-based violence which threaten the safety of women and families, and will impact generations to come," he added. 

- Compiled by Jenni  Evans

