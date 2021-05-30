8m ago

add bookmark

18 Northern Cape schools closed as Covid-19 cases surge

Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Fumigation at Rhodesfield Technical High School in Kempton Park in preparation of the Opening of schools under Level 3 Lockdown. [Photo: GCIS]
Fumigation at Rhodesfield Technical High School in Kempton Park in preparation of the Opening of schools under Level 3 Lockdown. [Photo: GCIS]
  • In the past week, 264 new Covid-19 cases have been detected in Northern Cape schools. 
  • Education Minister Angie Motshekga published a government gazette that all primary school pupils should be back at school on 26 July.  
  • Since the beginning of May, 79 schools in the province have been closed for decontamination. 

Eighteen schools in the Northern Cape remain closed as the province battles high Covid-19 infections. 

On Sunday, the provincial education department, in a statement, said it was taking precautions to curb the virus in schools.

"During the past week, the department recorded 264 positive cases at schools. It is worth noting that this total represents 180 learners, 62 educators and 22 support staff at schools," it added.

According to the department, all school districts were affected, which had a negative impact on learning and teaching.

It said an increase in Covid-19 cases had led to the "disruptive opening and closure of schools" in the past three weeks. 

TAKE A LOOK | Covid-19 is hitting hospitality hard – but one group is building new hotels

Since 1 May, 79 schools have been closed to allow for disinfection, while 18 remained closed. 

"These statistics are a clear indication for all school communities to be extra vigilant and to adhere to the Covid-19 regulations at all times. Whilst schools are still making use of differentiated timetables and rotating learners daily, parents also need to provide support at home."

The department added schools would also implement recovery plans where pupils would be expected to be at schools for extended hours to make up for learning losses. 

Last week, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga gazetted the return of all primary and special education needs pupils to school by 23 July.

This means schools will no longer implement the rotational timetable system that was implemented last year.  

A statement by the basic education department said:

Based on the risk-adjusted differentiated strategy, schools for pupils with special education needs [grades R to 12] must also return to the daily attendance and traditional timetabling model from 26 July.

The second term ends on 9 July, and schools will reopen on 26 July for the third term.  

Gauteng cases 

Gauteng, which is in the third wave of Covid-19, also continues to see an increase in the number of new positive cases.

On Saturday, it recorded 2 225 new cases. 

The number of active cases in the province is 15 546, while 2 407 people are currently hospitalised battling Covid-19. 

READ | ICYMI: Why SA’s vaccine queue jumpers will get away with it; all the virus origin theories

Cases are continuing to surge in the City of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane.

The Johannesburg region recorded 680 new cases, Tshwane 653 and Ekurhuleni 403. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
angie motshekganorthern capehealthcoronavirus
Lottery
Lekker Friday for two Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you believe gun ownership should be allowed for self defence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, citizens should be able to protect themselves
88% - 6240 votes
No, it leads to increased availability and abuse of firearms
12% - 872 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

27 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
view
Rand - Dollar
13.78
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.54
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.79
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.62
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,903.86
0.0%
Silver
27.92
0.0%
Palladium
2,827.50
0.0%
Platinum
1,184.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
68.72
-0.7%
Top 40
61,346
+0.9%
All Share
67,555
+0.9%
Resource 10
66,256
-0.7%
Industrial 25
87,078
+1.9%
Financial 15
13,450
+1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at...

28 May

FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at international showcase
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21141.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo