188 people arrested in Tshwane crackdown, including 7 for suspected rape

An operation by the police in Tshwane led to the arrest of 188 suspects.

The suspects, including seven alleged rapists and 22 alleged gender-based violence offenders, will appear in court soon.

107 motorist were issued with fines amounting to R69 900.

An operation by Tshwane police resulted in the arrest of 188 suspects that included 22 alleged gender-based violence offenders and seven alleged rapists.



"Most of the suspects were caught napping, literally, during the early hours of the morning following several attempts to locate them," police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela said in a statement on Thursday.

"Other suspects were caught for other serious crimes, ranging from burglary, robbery and theft to murder," he added.

The departments of health and environmental affairs as well as Gauteng Traffic, Tshwane Metro Police and Emergency Services also played a role in Thursday's operations.

PICS | 'Biggest we've seen' - Police bust Limpopo drug lab

"More than 700 persons were screened for various health conditions at roadblocks that was held on the R21 and Kgosi Mampuru Street, where over 1 600 vehicles and 680 persons were processed," Mavimbela said.

In addition, 107 motorists were issued with fines amounting to R69 900.

The operation led by Tshwane district commissioner Major-General Tommy Mthombeni also passed through Pretoria Central and Sunnyside, where non-compliant second-hand goods dealers were also not spared, leading to fines amounting to R9 500 being issued.

"Furthermore, the contravention of by-laws and health protocols saw eight retail shops closed down," Mavimbela added.

Mthombeni urged police officers in Tshwane to ensure the prescripts of the Domestic Violence Act and protocols against gender-based violence were adhered to.

"Alleged offenders must be removed from the scene or communities without delay and be thrown behind bars to prevent femicide," he said.

The suspects will appear in court soon.