1h ago

add bookmark

188 people arrested in Tshwane crackdown, including 7 for suspected rape

Canny Maphanga
Police in Tshwane have arrested 188 people on various charges.
Police in Tshwane have arrested 188 people on various charges.
Getty Images/Gallo Images
  • An operation by the police in Tshwane led to the arrest of 188 suspects.
  • The suspects, including seven alleged rapists and 22 alleged gender-based violence offenders, will appear in court soon.
  • 107 motorist were issued with fines amounting to R69 900.

An operation by Tshwane police resulted in the arrest of 188 suspects that included 22 alleged gender-based violence offenders and seven alleged rapists.

"Most of the suspects were caught napping, literally, during the early hours of the morning following several attempts to locate them," police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela said in a statement on Thursday.

"Other suspects were caught for other serious crimes, ranging from burglary, robbery and theft to murder," he added.

The departments of health and environmental affairs as well as Gauteng Traffic, Tshwane Metro Police and Emergency Services also played a role in Thursday's operations.

PICS | 'Biggest we've seen' - Police bust Limpopo drug lab

"More than 700 persons were screened for various health conditions at roadblocks that was held on the R21 and Kgosi Mampuru Street, where over 1 600 vehicles and 680 persons were processed," Mavimbela said.

In addition, 107 motorists were issued with fines amounting to R69 900.

The operation led by Tshwane district commissioner Major-General Tommy Mthombeni also passed through Pretoria Central and Sunnyside, where non-compliant second-hand goods dealers were also not spared, leading to fines amounting to R9 500 being issued.

"Furthermore, the contravention of by-laws and health protocols saw eight retail shops closed down," Mavimbela added.

Mthombeni urged police officers in Tshwane to ensure the prescripts of the Domestic Violence Act and protocols against gender-based violence were adhered to.

"Alleged offenders must be removed from the scene or communities without delay and be thrown behind bars to prevent femicide," he said.

The suspects will appear in court soon.

Related Links
Large consignment of dagga seized in the city
Two men arrested for allegedly impersonating police officers
WATCH | Police and SANDF raid Soweto shops, enforce lockdown regulations
Read more on:
pretoriacrime
Lottery
1 person bags R243k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you feel government is doing enough to protect women against gender-based violence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
8% - 284 votes
No
66% - 2341 votes
It needs to do more
27% - 948 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.38
(-1.18)
ZAR/GBP
21.61
(-0.23)
ZAR/EUR
19.51
(-1.04)
ZAR/AUD
11.91
(-0.87)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.30)
Gold
1723.50
(-0.20)
Silver
17.40
(-0.32)
Platinum
808.00
(-1.04)
Brent Crude
40.38
(-0.88)
Palladium
1900.00
(-0.07)
All Share
53941.22
(-0.16)
Top 40
49589.11
(-0.15)
Financial 15
10491.52
(-2.57)
Industrial 25
75291.07
(+0.85)
Resource 10
48978.24
(-0.55)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20169.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo