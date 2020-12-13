19 killed in road accidents in 3 provinces as festive season kicks in

Crashes have killed 19 people in three provinces as the festive recess hits South Africa.

In one of the crashes, seven people were killed.

The authorities are urging people to drive during the day and refrain from speeding and consuming alcohol.

As the festive season begins to wash over South Africa, the authorities reported 19 road deaths in three provinces over this past weekend alone.



Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane on Sunday said three major crashes occurred in the Free State, Limpopo and Western Cape "claiming 19 lives over the weekend".

Zwane added a vehicle overturned in the Free State on Saturday night on the R719, just 2km from Bultfontein towards Welkom, claiming five lives.

"Five persons were confirmed dead at the scene and a survivor was rushed to Hoopstad Hospital. Reports indicate that a bakkie overturned when the driver lost control and veered off the road."

Also on Saturday night in Polokwane, Limpopo, a crash involving a minibus taxi claimed seven live on the R521.

"The crash involved a minibus taxi claiming seven lives. The cause of the crash is still unknown," said Zwane.

In the early hours of Sunday, five people were killed on the R45 outside Hopefield in the Western Cape in an accident involving two sedans.

"One vehicle carried five adult occupants whilst the other carried seven occupants [three adults and four children]. This accident claimed five lives and seven people sustained injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals. The cause of the crash remains unknown at this stage."

He also highlighted the death of Mamelodi Sundowns player Motjeka Madisha who died when he allegedly lost control of his car and crashed in Kempton Park.

"Another occupant in the car died on the scene. The exact cause of the crash is under investigation. The RTMC urges motorists to remain vigilant as the festive season commences. They are urged to choose daytime driving and to keep their lights on at all times. Motorists are also warned to refrain from speeding and from driving under the influence of alcohol."