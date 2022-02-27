1h ago

19 members of the same family killed in head-on collision in the North West

Lisalee Solomons
The accident scene where 19 family members were killed. (@TrafficRTMC, Twitter)

  • Nineteen people were killed in a head-on collision between a taxi and truck on the R34 in the North West on Saturday.
  • The truck driver escaped unharmed.
  • A case of culpable homicide has been opened. 

Nineteen family members were killed in a head-on collision between a taxi and truck on the R34 between Bloemhof and Schweizer-Reneke in the North West. 

The incident happened on Saturday night after the family returned from a gathering. 

The victims apparently travelled from Bloemhof to Ipelegeng location then to Schweizer-Reneke before returning from Bloemhof.

Police spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane said a case of culpable homicide had been opened.

The driver of the truck escaped unharmed.

"The investigation into the incident continues," added Tselanyane.

There were 22 occupants in the vehicle. Three people, two women and a child, survived.

According to Community Safety and Transport Management MEC Sello Lehari, the survivors were admitted to a local hospital in critical conditions. 

Lehari sent his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved.

"I am heart-wrenched. My sincere condolences to the families. May the souls of the deceased rest in peace."

Lehari said road users must continue to pay extra attention when on the road.

"It is in our hands to save each other's lives. We can only do this if we practice responsible driving and are cautious on the road."

Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesperson Simon Zwane said investigators were at the scene to determine the cause of the accident.

"No new information has surfaced; the scene was handed over to SAPS," he added.

