19 school kids killed in collision between bakkie and truck in KZN

Twenty-one people have been killed, including 19 school pupils, after a truck crashed into a bakkie on the N2 near Pongola, in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

According to Emergency Medical Services (EMS), the accident occurred on Friday afternoon.

"The fatally injured include two adults and 19 children aged between about five and 12 years old," spokesperson Robert Mckenzie said.

The pupils were primary school children, being transported home from school.

According to a statement from the premier's office, acting Premier Nomagugu Simelane, Transport, Community Safety, and Liaison MEC Sipho Hlomuka and Education MEC Mbali Fraser were leading government efforts to support the bereaved families and victims.

"We wish to assure the citizens and all affected families that the government is working with all stakeholders to ensure that the cause of this traumatising accident is investigated and concluded speedily."

Simelane extended condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.




