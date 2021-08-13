1976 uprising hero Daniel Montsitsi has died

Leader of the Soweto Students' Representative Council, Daniel Montsitsi, has died.

Montsitsi was 67 years old.

He reportedly died of Covid-19 complications.

The leader of the Soweto Students' Representative Council, the body that led the 1976 Soweto Student uprising, has died.

Daniel Montsitsi reportedly died of Covid-19 complications at the age of 67.Health minister, Joe Phaahla, said this during his department's media briefing on Friday morning.

The minister also took the opportunity to convey his condolences to Montsitsi's family and friends and urge citizens to continue adhering to Covid-19 regulations. Montsitsi, Tsietsi Mashinini and Khutso Seatholo were the three key youth leaders who planned and organised the Soweto uprising.

For his role, the apartheid security police arrested Montsitsi almost a year after the protests on 11 June 1977 and tortured him before sending him to Robben Island, where he spent three years.

READ | 'Strong' Joburg father dies of Covid-19 three days before he was due to get his vaccine

Over the years, Montsitsi remained active in SA politics and in 2013, the ANC named him as the leader of its parliamentary caucus.

He also served on the Ad Hoc Committee on the General Intelligence Laws Amendment Bill, the Standing Committee on Defence and the Select Committee on Labour and Public Enterprises, among other portfolios.

The outspoken Montsitsi was critical of the ANC and said that over the years, the party's moral standing had been greatly eroded.

As the country celebrated the 45th Soweto uprising this June, Montsitsi said some leaders in the ANC and government compromised the "advancement agenda of moving South Africa from a developmental state into a world-class democracy with economic boom, and a high quality of life for ordinary citizens".

He was also critical of the rampant looting of state coffers, saying that such selfish deeds that had left the education, health, housing and land restitution efforts near collapse.

Montsitsi also called on government officials and politicians who were found guilty of theft and corruption "to have their names listed on the wall of shame alongside paedophiles, child molesters and rapists" because their acts had similar outcomes for citizens.