2 500 calls in less than 24 hours: City Power moves to restore power after Joburg thunderstorms

Tshepiso Motloung
City Power logged nearly 2 500 calls by Wednesday morning following overnight thunderstorms in Johannesburg.
Alfonso Nqunjana/News24
  • City Power has received a deluge of outage calls following heavy rains in Johannesburg overnight on Tuesday. 
  • The utility's Isaac Mangena said teams were deployed across the city dealing with the outage backlogs. 
  • However, Mangena said the restoration drive could be delayed due to some areas being waterlogged.  

City Power logged nearly 2 500 calls by Wednesday morning following overnight thunderstorms in Johannesburg.

The utility said the heavy rain triggered the failure of equipment at various substations. 

The power failures brought on by the storms were compounded by more elevated stages of load shedding, City Power said.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the utility's teams were dispatched across the city to deal with the outages. 

"Incidents of cable theft and vandalism in different parts of the city have not made things easier either, leaving many customers without power supply.

"Our teams have been dispatched across the city to try and deal with the reported outage backlogs. However, since some areas are still waterlogged, repairs and restoration processes could be delayed," Mangena said. 

The outage calls, according to Mangena, were from different parts of the metro, though some areas were more acutely affected than others.

The areas affected are:

  • Hursthill - where several substations, which include Roosevelt, Forrest Town and Parktown North distributors - tripped after load shedding during the heavy rains.
  • Roodepoort - where there are currently several outages that our operators are attending to, including Peter Road, where heavy downpours halted the installation of a mini-substation on Tuesday.
  • Reuven - attempted cable theft at Eikenhof Substation (Lougherin distributor) resulted in a power outage affecting Naturena Camptonville.
  • Randburg - the Garden distributor at Bordeaux Substation tripped due to bad weather conditions. The outage is affecting Bordeaux and Blairgowrie.
  • Lenasia - the repair work at the Nirvana Substation, where two faulty cables caused an outage, could not be carried out on Tuesday night due to rainfall. Teams are currently busy.
  • Mulbarton - a cable fault at the Mulbarton distributor also affects Mulbarton, Glenvista, and its surrounding areas.

Mangena said City Power was increasing its efforts and resources to minimise the impact of the prolonged outages. 

"However, due to stretched resources, load shedding, bad weather, cable theft, and vandalism, our response time will, unfortunately, be delayed," said Mangena.

City Power apologised for the inconvenience caused to customers.

"We continue to engage with the local councillors on all the solutions we have to deal with these outages. City Power is taking all precautionary measures to mitigate against further trips that bad weather conditions could trigger, said Mangena.

READ | Joburg on warpath against electricity defaulters after cutting Gauteng treasury over R34m bill

Meanwhile, City Power technicians formed part of a group of officials which removed illegal connections in Orange Farm on Wednesday.

"I can confirm that City Power is part of the operation happening in Orange Farm. We are removing illegal connections, most of which are on our streetlights. The area is plagued by illegal connections," said Mangena. 

Mangena said illegal connections were dangerous and "cost the city millions of rands in revenue losses".

"We will intensify these operations with other authorities and alone as City Power."


