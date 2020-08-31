1h ago

2 505 new Covid-19 cases bring SA's total to 625 056, with 47 new deaths

Riaan Grobler
A healthcare worker in safety gear.
PHOTO: Oliver Berg/picture alliance via Getty Imag
  • South Africa has a total of 625 056 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with a total of 14 028 fatalities.
  • With 538 604 recoveries, the recovery rate remains at 86%.
  • The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 674 872, with 21 902 new tests conducted since the last report.

South Africa's recovery rate for Covid-19 remained steady by Sunday at 86%, well above the global average of 66%.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced the latest coronavirus figures on Sunday evening, stating that the cumulative total of cases in South Africa had jumped by 2 505 new cases to 625 056.

The country's recoveries now stand at 538 604, which maintains the recovery rate of 86%.

Mkhize also reported 47 more Covid-19-related deaths: three in KwaZulu-Natal, 16 in Gauteng, seven in the Eastern Cape, seven in the Western Cape, three in the Free State and 11 in Mpumalanga. This brings the total number of Covid-19-related deaths to 14 028.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients," Mkhize said.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 674 872, with 21 902 new tests conducted since the last report.

Worldwide, just over 25 million people have tested positive for Covid-19, and 845 414 deaths have been reported, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.

South Africa has been overtaken by Peru in terms of the cumulative number of cases in that country, which now stands at 639 435. In Peru, 28 607 deaths have been recorded to date.

The US remains in the number one position with 5 995 968 infections and 183 057 deaths.

case dataCovid-19 case data.
Covid-19 Data per province


Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

