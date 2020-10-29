46m ago

add bookmark

2 children die after car and bakkie collide in Free State

Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Two children died in an accident.
Two children died in an accident.
Getty Images

Three people, including two children, were killed and seven others injured after a bakkie and a light motor vehicle collided on Thursday.

The accident happened along the N8 Tweespruit crossing in the Free State.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said their paramedics arrived on the scene to find the two vehicles in the middle of the crossing.

"The provincial EMS was already on the scene assessing the patients. On closer inspection, medics found a four-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl lying outside the light motor vehicle. Unfortunately, the children had already succumbed to their numerous injuries.

(Supplied by ER24)
A Tweespruit crash left three dead, including two children.
Supplied ER24

"Eight other patients were tended to on the scene. A woman was found in a critical condition, while seven other patients, including a five-year-old boy, were found with minor to moderate injuries," said Meiring.

The injured patients were treated and the critically injured woman was provided with advanced life support interventions before being transported to nearby hospitals for urgent care.

"Unfortunately, on arrival at the hospital, the critically injured woman succumbed to her injuries."

Police are investigating the circumstances of the accident.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Bloemfontein woman dies from heart attack following car crash
Taxi driver 'flees the scene' after 2 killed, 15 injured in accident in Cape Town
Learner (5) killed in minibus accident
Read more on:
free statebloemfonteinaccidents
Lottery
5 players bag R68k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
47% - 10256 votes
It's four more years for Trump
53% - 11485 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.38
(-0.20)
ZAR/GBP
21.15
(+0.51)
ZAR/EUR
19.10
(+0.69)
ZAR/AUD
11.50
(+0.39)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.32)
Gold
1867.02
(-0.65)
Silver
23.32
(-0.38)
Platinum
852.00
(-2.01)
Brent Crude
39.48
(-4.73)
Palladium
2189.00
(-2.60)
All Share
51896.97
(-0.79)
Top 40
47576.46
(-0.74)
Financial 15
9756.70
(-2.69)
Industrial 25
72681.12
(-0.25)
Resource 10
47826.96
(-0.63)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

11h ago

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo