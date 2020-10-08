1h ago

add bookmark

2 convicted for child abuse that led to a child dying

Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Two people have been convicted for child abuse.
Two people have been convicted for child abuse.
Getty Images
  • An anti-abuse group has rejoiced after two people were found guilty in a child abuse case.
  • A woman was found to be an accessory to murder for keeping quiet while witnessing the abuse.
  • The NPA in Gauteng has confirmed the conviction.

Anti-abuse group Women and Men against Child Abuse (WMACA) has welcomed the conviction of two people who were on trial for abuse that left one child dead and another injured.

The pair was found guilty in the South Gauteng High Court on Tuesday.

"[We feel] absolute joy, respect for the application of the law and satisfaction, especially where accused one is concerned. We find in our communities that mothers play victim when they fail to intervene as mandated by law," WMACA's advocacy manager, Ngaa Murombedzi, told News24 on Wednesday.

This after the children's parents - who cannot be named to protect the minors - stood trial for abusing them over a period of time. The sustained abuse led to the death of one child, while the other suffered several injuries.

Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonodwane previously told News24 the pair faced charges including murder, attempted murder, child abuse and a failure to provide medical care.

The two had pleaded not guilty.

READ: Parents on trial for child abuse that led to one child's death and left the other injured

In his judgment, Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng found accused number one saw the assault of her children but kept quiet and therefore "aided and abetted accused two".

WMACA called the judgment groundbreaking because the mother in the case (accused number one) was found guilty of being an accessory to murder.

"As an organisation protecting children, we are very grateful that this is going to start to present a precedent for other judgments to come," Murombedzi said.

The group is seeking an amendment of Section 110 of the Children's Act to make it compulsory for people to report child abuse they are aware of.

On Thursday, Mjonodwane said the pair was convicted of murder, attempted murder and two charges of child abuse.

The case was postponed to 29 October for a victim impact statement and sentencing proceedings.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Relative allegedly pours boiling water on sister's 17-month-old baby after argument
More children wed, risk trafficking in Rohingya camps in pandemic - UN
'He must pay' - father of alleged restaurant child snatcher talks about years of drug abuse
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcourts
Lottery
2 win the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you like to see the Springboks participate in this year’s Rugby Championship?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Absolutely! SA Rugby needs the money and the players need game time at the highest level
41% - 2717 votes
No, the players aren’t Test-ready and will take a hammering
38% - 2566 votes
Anything is better that not seeing the Boks in action in 2020
21% - 1391 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.57
(+0.17)
ZAR/GBP
21.46
(+0.05)
ZAR/EUR
19.50
(+0.30)
ZAR/AUD
11.88
(-0.18)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.26)
Gold
1890.52
(+0.21)
Silver
23.79
(+0.16)
Platinum
864.00
(+0.22)
Brent Crude
42.15
(-1.55)
Palladium
2391.00
(+2.64)
All Share
54554.85
(-0.36)
Top 40
50131.37
(-0.56)
Financial 15
10034.76
(-0.97)
Industrial 25
73887.43
(-0.82)
Resource 10
53288.20
(+0.19)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

11h ago

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20281.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo