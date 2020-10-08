2 convicted for child abuse that led to a child dying

An anti-abuse group has rejoiced after two people were found guilty in a child abuse case.

A woman was found to be an accessory to murder for keeping quiet while witnessing the abuse.

The NPA in Gauteng has confirmed the conviction.

Anti-abuse group Women and Men against Child Abuse (WMACA) has welcomed the conviction of two people who were on trial for abuse that left one child dead and another injured.



The pair was found guilty in the South Gauteng High Court on Tuesday.

"[We feel] absolute joy, respect for the application of the law and satisfaction, especially where accused one is concerned. We find in our communities that mothers play victim when they fail to intervene as mandated by law," WMACA's advocacy manager, Ngaa Murombedzi, told News24 on Wednesday.

This after the children's parents - who cannot be named to protect the minors - stood trial for abusing them over a period of time. The sustained abuse led to the death of one child, while the other suffered several injuries.

Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonodwane previously told News24 the pair faced charges including murder, attempted murder, child abuse and a failure to provide medical care.

The two had pleaded not guilty.

In his judgment, Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng found accused number one saw the assault of her children but kept quiet and therefore "aided and abetted accused two".

WMACA called the judgment groundbreaking because the mother in the case (accused number one) was found guilty of being an accessory to murder.

"As an organisation protecting children, we are very grateful that this is going to start to present a precedent for other judgments to come," Murombedzi said.

The group is seeking an amendment of Section 110 of the Children's Act to make it compulsory for people to report child abuse they are aware of.

On Thursday, Mjonodwane said the pair was convicted of murder, attempted murder and two charges of child abuse.

The case was postponed to 29 October for a victim impact statement and sentencing proceedings.