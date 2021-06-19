2 cops among 3 nabbed for allegedly stealing Telkom copper cables worth R200K in KZN

KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested three suspects, including two police sergeants, after they were allegedly caught transporting copper cables in a tow truck in Umlazi's W Section, Durban.

According to the police, the suspects were caught while the Umkomaas Task Team was tracing suspects in an unrelated incident.

"When they got closer, they noticed a cable being dragged behind by the tow truck and they gave chase. Three suspects, aged between 29 and 44, were placed under arrest for possession of copper cables, tampering and damaging essential infrastructure," police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said.

She added the two sergeants were stationed at Umlazi police station.

During an investigation, it was established the copper cables belonged to Telkom.

Mbele said the estimated street value was R267 486.

The Hawks have taken over the investigation.

"The suspects are expected to appear before the Umlazi Magistrate's Court on Monday, 21 June 2021.

"This arrest proves that no one is above the law. All rotten apples who are committing criminal activities and hiding behind the SAPS emblem will be brought to book and dealt with harshly," she added.