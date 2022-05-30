1h ago

Two cops arrested for alleged drunk driving after crashing state vehicle

Iavan Pijoos
Two police officers were arrested after crashing a state vehicle at a stop-and-go.
PHOTO: Getty Images

Two Eastern Cape police officers face disciplinary action after they were arrested for allegedly driving recklessly and under the influence of alcohol.

Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said the Maletswai police station officers were arrested after they crashed a state vehicle at a stop-and-go operation on the R58 road, between Aliwal and Lady Grey.

Kinana added:

It is alleged that the officers failed to stop and as a result, they almost ran over two female personnel working at the road construction works in that area.

He said the constable, 31, and warrant officer, 56, were charged with reckless and negligent driving with a state vehicle and driving under the influence of alcohol while on duty.

READ | Two cops arrested for allegedly demanding R10k bribe from 'drunk' driver

"The conduct of these members goes against the spirit and letter of the SAPS code of conduct and is furthermore injurious to the image of the SAPS. Therefore, it cannot be forgiven.

"The members concerned must deal with the consequences of their actions," said provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene.


