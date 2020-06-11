2 cops in dock for allegedly stealing cash during stop-and-search

Two police officers are accused of stealing an undisclosed amount of cash during a stop-and-search.

They face charges of corruption and theft.

The two will remain behind bars after appearing in the dock on Thursday.

Two Cape Town police officers accused of stealing cash from a member of the public will remain behind bars after appearing in the Blue Downs Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

The pair, a 31-year-old constable and 43-year-old sergeant based at Kuils River police station, were arrested on Tuesday, police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said in a statement.

"According to information, the members stole an undisclosed amount of money from a [complainant] during a stop-and-search they conducted in Kuils River," she added.

Detectives attached to the Blue Downs Cluster investigated a case of corruption and theft, resulting in the arrest.

The two officers would remain in custody until their next court appearance on 24 June, Rwexana said.

