1h ago

add bookmark

2 dead, 1 injured in mob justice attack in Bloemfontein

Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(iStock)
(iStock)
  • Two people were killed and another injured in a mob justice attack in Bloemfontein.
  • It is still unclear what the victims were accused of.
  • No arrests have been made.

Two people were killed in a mob justice attack at a block of flats in Brandwag, Bloemfontein, on Thursday.

According to police, they were called to the scene just after 02:00, where it was alleged a group of unidentified people had assaulted a man.

"The victim was found with injuries to the head and a broken arm," Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said.

"He was taken to hospital, where he is recovering. His full identity is yet to be confirmed," he said.

According to ER24 paramedics, the man had been treated for minor injuries.

"The man was treated and then transported to a nearby hospital for further care," spokesperson Russell Meiring said.

As the police were leaving the scene, they found the body of an unknown man, who had suffered multiple injuries to the head and legs.

Makhele said a second man, later identified as Lucion Vries, was found dead. He had also sustained head injuries.

He was reportedly a resident at the block of flats.

It is not yet clear what the three victims were accused of.

No one has been arrested.

Police urged residents to refrain from acts of mob justice.

"These barbaric acts give a false sense of justice, disturb police work and are criminal. Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest (s) of those responsible may call Detective Captain Thapelo Motseki of Park Road police on 079 889 8385 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111," Makhele said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bloemfonteincrime
Lottery
2 win the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
45% - 9898 votes
No, I will not
40% - 8689 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 3377 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
view
ZAR/USD
14.62
(-0.29)
ZAR/GBP
19.73
(-0.41)
ZAR/EUR
17.77
(-0.10)
ZAR/AUD
11.07
(-0.34)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.07)
Gold
1876.99
(+0.32)
Silver
25.79
(+1.07)
Platinum
1025.00
(+1.28)
Brent Crude
51.15
(+2.15)
Palladium
2334.00
(+1.21)
All Share
59175.80
(+0.32)
Top 40
54125.23
(+0.31)
Financial 15
12100.28
(+0.21)
Industrial 25
77510.19
(-0.34)
Resource 10
57117.48
(+1.31)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo