2 dead, 1 injured in mob justice attack in Bloemfontein

Two people were killed and another injured in a mob justice attack in Bloemfontein.

It is still unclear what the victims were accused of.

No arrests have been made.

Two people were killed in a mob justice attack at a block of flats in Brandwag, Bloemfontein, on Thursday.

According to police, they were called to the scene just after 02:00, where it was alleged a group of unidentified people had assaulted a man.

"The victim was found with injuries to the head and a broken arm," Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said.

"He was taken to hospital, where he is recovering. His full identity is yet to be confirmed," he said.

According to ER24 paramedics, the man had been treated for minor injuries.

"The man was treated and then transported to a nearby hospital for further care," spokesperson Russell Meiring said.

As the police were leaving the scene, they found the body of an unknown man, who had suffered multiple injuries to the head and legs.

Makhele said a second man, later identified as Lucion Vries, was found dead. He had also sustained head injuries.

He was reportedly a resident at the block of flats.

It is not yet clear what the three victims were accused of.

No one has been arrested.

Police urged residents to refrain from acts of mob justice.

"These barbaric acts give a false sense of justice, disturb police work and are criminal. Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest (s) of those responsible may call Detective Captain Thapelo Motseki of Park Road police on 079 889 8385 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111," Makhele said.