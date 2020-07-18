1h ago

add bookmark

2 dead, 7 injured during alleged robbery at OR Tambo

Azarrah Karrim
The scene at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday. (@Abramjee, Twitter)
The scene at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday. (@Abramjee, Twitter)
  • Two men died and seven others were injured during a robbery at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday.
  • It is believed the robbery had taken place in the cargo section outside the airport.
  • ER24 were on the scene and transported the injured to hospital under the supervision of the police. 

Two men were killed and seven others injured during an alleged robbery at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday.

According to Russel Meiring of ER24, the robbery was said to have taken place in the cargo area outside the airport in Kempton Park, Johannesburg.

READ | OR Tambo customs officials seize rhino horns worth R117m

"ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene shortly before 14:00 to find several local authorities already in attendance.

"On closer inspection, medics found several men, believed to suspects, lying inside and outside the premises," Meiring added.

It is believed the two who died had been shot.

"Paramedics quickly assessed the patients and found that two men had sustained fatal gunshot wounds.

"Nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead. Seven other men were assessed and found to have sustained gunshot wounds, leaving them in moderate to serious conditions."

ALSO READ | PICS: Police seize gun hidden inside potjiekos during drug raid

The injured were treated and transported to hospital under the supervision of the police, Meiring said.

"The details surrounding this incident are not yet known, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations," he added.

Related Links
Man arrested for allegedly shooting dead 6-year-old girl
Teacher dies after KZN shooting three weeks ago
Security forces among 40 congregants arrested in Gauteng church hostage drama that left 5 dead
Read more on:
or tambo airporter24johannesburgcrime
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you been affected by the massive job losses due to lockdown?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I have lost my job
18% - 1375 votes
No, my job is thankfully safe
44% - 3321 votes
No, but my job is not secure and I am very worried
38% - 2891 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

11h ago

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.55
(+0.78)
ZAR/GBP
20.92
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
18.93
(+0.67)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.47)
Gold
1807.86
(-0.06)
Silver
19.25
(-0.03)
Platinum
830.00
(+0.18)
Brent Crude
43.06
(+0.42)
Palladium
1963.00
(+0.31)
All Share
56374.05
(+1.52)
Top 40
52048.69
(+1.59)
Financial 15
10697.88
(+1.61)
Industrial 25
76413.30
(+1.19)
Resource 10
54358.32
(+2.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Johannesburg suburb residents donate 'trikes' and uniforms to waste...

9h ago

FEEL GOOD | Johannesburg suburb residents donate 'trikes' and uniforms to waste reclaimers
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | Food for thought: School bakery helps feed hungry pupils with nutritious...

17 Jul

WATCH | Food for thought: School bakery helps feed hungry pupils with nutritious 'magic muffins'
FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a...

16 Jul

FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a difference with just R67
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20199.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo