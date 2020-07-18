2 dead, 7 injured during alleged robbery at OR Tambo

Two men died and seven others were injured during a robbery at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday.

It is believed the robbery had taken place in the cargo section outside the airport.

ER24 were on the scene and transported the injured to hospital under the supervision of the police.

According to Russel Meiring of ER24, the robbery was said to have taken place in the cargo area outside the airport in Kempton Park, Johannesburg.

"ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene shortly before 14:00 to find several local authorities already in attendance.

"On closer inspection, medics found several men, believed to suspects, lying inside and outside the premises," Meiring added.

It is believed the two who died had been shot.

Reports of a shooting at the Cargo entrance of @ortambo_int - 3 suspected robbers shot dead. 7 others also shot and wounded. Scene still active. pic.twitter.com/fb4Mx99hIK — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) July 18, 2020

"Paramedics quickly assessed the patients and found that two men had sustained fatal gunshot wounds.

"Nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead. Seven other men were assessed and found to have sustained gunshot wounds, leaving them in moderate to serious conditions."

The injured were treated and transported to hospital under the supervision of the police, Meiring said.

"The details surrounding this incident are not yet known, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations," he added.