2 dead, 8 injured after taxi rank shooting in KZN

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Two opposing taxi associations allegedly fired gunshots at each other on Wednesday evening.
Supplied, IPSS

A security guard and a taxi driver have been killed and eight other people have been injured after they were shot during alleged taxi-related shootings at the Mandeni taxi rank in KwaZulu-Natal and other parts of the area in the vicinity of the taxi rank.

According to IPSS Medical Rescue, the Sundumbili taxi rank in Mandeni descended into violence on Wednesday evening when members of two opposing taxi associations allegedly fired gunshots at each other.

Cars were also set alight after the shooting.

One of the security guards died on the scene at the taxi rank, paramedics said.

"A total of seven security personnel and one member of the public have been shot and are currently in a critical condition," IPSS spokesperson Paul Herbst added.

It is believed that a young girl is among the injured, according to paramedics. She and the security guards were transported to a nearby hospital.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said that a 35-year-old taxi driver was found dead in his minibus taxi on the same day at an informal settlement not far from the taxi rank. He had been shot.

"A case of murder and attempted murder was opened at Mandeni police station and a murder case was opened at Sundumbili police station," said Mbele.

