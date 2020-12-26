30m ago

add bookmark

2 dead after two cars collide in Gauteng on Christmas Day

Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(File, Duncan Alfreds, News24)
(File, Duncan Alfreds, News24)
  • Two people died and two others were seriously injured when two vehicles collided on the R28 in Westonaria.
  • ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said the incident took place on Friday.
  • Three other patients were found walking around at the scene, but they declined to be transported to hospital.

Two people have died and two others were seriously injured when two vehicles collided on the R28 in Westonaria, Gauteng.  

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said the incident took place on Friday.

Van Huyssteen said when ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 23:00, provincial EMS were already in attendance.

Upon further assessment, paramedics found two people who had sustained fatal injuries.

"Unfortunately, nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead at the scene. Four others were found to have sustained serious injuries. They were treated at the scene before being transported to hospital by ER24 and GPG," said Van Huyssteen.

Three other people were found walking around at the scene, but they declined to be transported to hospital.

"The exact circumstances surrounding the incident is not known to our paramedics, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations," Van Huyssteen said. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgaccidents
Lottery
Pre-Christmas boost for 3 Daily Lotto jackpot winners
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
45% - 10262 votes
No, I will not
39% - 8919 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 3472 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

9h ago

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.40
(-1.21)
ZAR/GBP
19.69
(-0.76)
ZAR/EUR
17.58
(-0.74)
ZAR/AUD
11.05
(-0.53)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.32)
Gold
1856.21
(+0.56)
Silver
25.79
(+0.10)
Platinum
1025.00
(+0.29)
Brent Crude
0.00
(+0.20)
Palladium
2334.64
(+0.60)
All Share
59175.80
(+0.32)
Top 40
54125.23
(+0.31)
Financial 15
12100.28
(+0.21)
Industrial 25
77510.19
(-0.34)
Resource 10
57117.48
(+1.31)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo