2 dead after two cars collide in Gauteng on Christmas Day

Two people have died and two others were seriously injured when two vehicles collided on the R28 in Westonaria, Gauteng.



ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said the incident took place on Friday.

Van Huyssteen said when ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 23:00, provincial EMS were already in attendance.

Upon further assessment, paramedics found two people who had sustained fatal injuries.

"Unfortunately, nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead at the scene. Four others were found to have sustained serious injuries. They were treated at the scene before being transported to hospital by ER24 and GPG," said Van Huyssteen.

Three other people were found walking around at the scene, but they declined to be transported to hospital.

"The exact circumstances surrounding the incident is not known to our paramedics, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations," Van Huyssteen said.