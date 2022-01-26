2h ago

add bookmark

Two deaths, 14 near drownings over weekend as Capetonians flocked to beaches to escape heatwave

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
People sunbathe and swim at Bay Beach in Cape Town.
People sunbathe and swim at Bay Beach in Cape Town.
Xabiso Mkhabela/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
  • At least 15 people drowned at Cape Town beaches this summer.
  • 39 non-fatal drowning incidents took place, with 14 of those reported over the weekend.
  • The recent heatwave saw thousands flocking to beaches in the Mother City.

At least 15 people drowned at Cape Town beaches since September.

Two of those deaths occurred over the past weekend when a heatwave in Cape Town saw thousands flocking to beaches.

On Sunday, two men drowned – one at Strand Beach and the other at Sonwabe Beach.

Lifeguards also recorded 39 near drownings during the season, with 14 recorded over the weekend.

"These were successful rescues where patients would otherwise have lost their lives if not for the interventions of first responders and emergency services. A mammoth 184 help-outs were performed by City lifeguards just this weekend, in addition to the countless preventative actions taken by them prior to a rescue being required," said City of Cape Town mayoral committee member Patricia van der Ross.

WATCH | Beach please! Capetonians cool off in the sea as temperatures soar in Mother City

In most cases, the drowning victims had been swimming outside designated bathing areas, on unguarded beaches or outside lifeguard hours, Van der Ross added.

She urged swimmers to avoid areas where lifeguards were not present and where rip currents may occur.

"Rip currents are deceptively dark and calm-looking patches of the ocean which, when viewed from a distance, appear to have no waves but are powerful channels of fast-moving water. Swimmers caught in rip currents instinctively try to swim back to shore against the current but in most cases the current is too strong, and the risk of drowning quickly escalates as the swimmer becomes fatigued," she said.

Van der Ross also reminded swimmers not to enter the water while under the influence and that alcohol was not allowed at beaches and municipal swimming pools.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towndrownings
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
33% - 666 votes
Yes, they did well given the circumstances
67% - 1348 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.15
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.47
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.09
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.87
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.9%
Gold
1,844.67
-0.2%
Silver
23.89
+0.3%
Palladium
2,268.50
+3.0%
Platinum
1,048.50
+1.9%
Brent Crude
88.20
+2.2%
Top 40
67,002
+1.7%
All Share
73,425
+1.5%
Resource 10
74,558
+2.3%
Industrial 25
91,191
+1.5%
Financial 15
14,890
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo