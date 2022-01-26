Two deaths, 14 near drownings over weekend as Capetonians flocked to beaches to escape heatwave

At least 15 people drowned at Cape Town beaches this summer.

39 non-fatal drowning incidents took place, with 14 of those reported over the weekend.

The recent heatwave saw thousands flocking to beaches in the Mother City.

At least 15 people drowned at Cape Town beaches since September.



Two of those deaths occurred over the past weekend when a heatwave in Cape Town saw thousands flocking to beaches.



On Sunday, two men drowned – one at Strand Beach and the other at Sonwabe Beach.

Lifeguards also recorded 39 near drownings during the season, with 14 recorded over the weekend.

"These were successful rescues where patients would otherwise have lost their lives if not for the interventions of first responders and emergency services. A mammoth 184 help-outs were performed by City lifeguards just this weekend, in addition to the countless preventative actions taken by them prior to a rescue being required," said City of Cape Town mayoral committee member Patricia van der Ross.

In most cases, the drowning victims had been swimming outside designated bathing areas, on unguarded beaches or outside lifeguard hours, Van der Ross added.

She urged swimmers to avoid areas where lifeguards were not present and where rip currents may occur.

"Rip currents are deceptively dark and calm-looking patches of the ocean which, when viewed from a distance, appear to have no waves but are powerful channels of fast-moving water. Swimmers caught in rip currents instinctively try to swim back to shore against the current but in most cases the current is too strong, and the risk of drowning quickly escalates as the swimmer becomes fatigued," she said.

Van der Ross also reminded swimmers not to enter the water while under the influence and that alcohol was not allowed at beaches and municipal swimming pools.

