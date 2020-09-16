2 decomposed bodies found at the bottom of KZN waterfall

The decomposed bodies of two men were recovered from the bottom of the Hammersdale Falls in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.



According to KZN police, the bodies were discovered on Tuesday.

"It is alleged yesterday [Tuesday], police officers from the Durban Search and Rescue together with other role players were called out to Hammersdale for a report of two decomposed bodies at Hammersdale Falls," police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said.

She added due to the terrain, the recovery was not possible on Tuesday.

#sapsKZN DBN #SAPS #SAR and Life Response EMS with assistance from SA Air Force responded to Hammarsdale this morning where the decomposed bodies of 2 unknown males were found at the foot of the Hammarsdale Falls. Inquest docket opened by Hammarsdale SAPS. ME pic.twitter.com/GK3xrvDwT8 — SA Police Service ???? (@SAPoliceService) September 16, 2020

On Wednesday, at 05:45, Durban police, with the help of Life Response Emergency Medical Services, recovered the two bodies.



"The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated," said Gwala.